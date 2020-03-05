[singapore-sends-turkish-airways-flight-back-vacant-immediately-after-covid-19-case]

A Turkish Airways mild returned to Istanbul with no passengers on orders from Singapore authorities March 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 5 — A Turkish Airlines aircraft was flown back again to Istanbul with no any passengers on these days on orders from authorities in Singapore immediately after a passenger who experienced arrived on the similar airplane on Tuesday tested beneficial for Covid-19.

Singapore’s aviation regulator explained that the a few pilots and 11 other crew of flight TK54 that experienced arrived on Tuesday have been on the return flight to Istanbul, where they would be positioned in quarantine.

“The crew had arrive into close speak to with a passenger on flight TK54 who subsequently examined optimistic for Covid-19,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) claimed in a assertion currently.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with the Turkish Embassy, which has confirmed that the crew will be quarantined upon arrival at Istanbul,” CAAS said.

Singapore’s transport ministry claimed in a statement on its web-site that authorities experienced started tracing travellers on flight TK54 that may well have had get in touch with with the contaminated individual.

The Straits Times newspaper reported 200 travellers ended up affected. It issued a correction to an before report, cited by Reuters, that all of them had been analyzed for the coronavirus.

Turkish Airways did not respond quickly to a request for comment on the range of passengers on board.

Singapore experienced 112 verified conditions of coronavirus, which began in China, but a huge the vast majority of the clients in the metropolis-condition have recovered and been discharged from hospital. — Reuters