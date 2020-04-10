Singapore stops zooming for online education as hackers attack

Singapore [AP] —Singapore has suspended the use of Zoom in online education after hackers hijacked lessons and showed students obscene images.

In what is called a “ bombing, ” two hackers interrupted geography classes the day after Singapore closed schools on Wednesday as part of a partial blockade to curb local transmission of COVID-19. .

Lessons have gone online, and some teachers are using video conferencing tools such as zoom.

The Singapore Ministry of Education said it was investigating a “serious case” and could file a police report.

“We are already working with Zoom to enhance security settings so that these security measures can be implemented clearly and easily,” said Aaron Loh, head of the ministry’s education and technology department. Was.

“As a precautionary measure, teachers will suspend using zoom until these security issues are resolved.”

Singapore is not the only country affected by the disruption of video conferencing. The FBI will not publish Zoom conferences on March 30 after hackers receive hate messages or blasphemous reports and receive multiple reports of teleconferencing and online classroom hijacking A public alert has been issued to advise the user.

According to Michael Gazeley, managing director and co-founder of the cybersecurity company, users tend to create public meetings when it’s not convenient, which creates some of the “bombing” issues. Network box.

“Meeting details are often open to the public, as the organizer wants as many participants as possible,” said Gazeley.

“Zoom allowed us to set up a meeting without a password, so of course many did it. If humans can choose between convenience and security, they will always be Will take precedence. “

Following the rise of hacking incidents, Zoom implemented stronger security measures last week, including enabling passwords and virtual waiting rooms for users.

A Zoom spokesman said in a statement in an email that “more reports of harassment on the platform have made us deeply upset at strongly denying such actions.”

“We listen to our user community, evolve our approach, and help our users protect against these attacks.”

Security researchers have previously discovered a software vulnerability in Zoom, especially for Mac users who can hijack a user’s webcam feed. The problem was fixed by zooming.

