Singapore used to be a coronavirus hero, but now it’s a reminder. What happened?

In the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, Singapore was the global standard bearer for combating deadly diseases. It is currently the largest outbreak recorded in Southeast Asia and is competing to regain control.

One of the reasons behind this reversal can be traced back to the six days in February. At this time, the earliest signs of an incident exploding among migrant workers first appeared. This is a warning story about how even this country, experienced in the treatment of infectious diseases, can take a false step with this elusive disease, especially when rooted in a disadvantaged community.

At the beginning of February, Singapore demonstrated a low-level outbreak that was effectively contained without taking disruptive measures such as closing schools. The calm and measured effort on the virus was highly regarded worldwide. Around the same time, a 39-year-old Bangladeshi citizen developed coronavirus symptoms in one of Singapore’s armies of nearly one million foreign workers.

A few days after getting sick, the workers simply went home to seek help from the clinic or hospital each time. The worker’s house was a dormitory where a single man sleeps about 10 people and shares a toilet and cooking facilities. He also visited the Mustafa Centre, a 24-hour shopping mall popular with migrant workers and locals. He was admitted to the hospital by 7 February and was diagnosed with the virus the next day.

Bangladesh has 42 cases in Singapore and was the first obvious case among low-paying foreign workers in city dormitories. Infectious diseases among migrant workers now account for more than 70% of the country’s 9,125 infectious diseases, with records increasing daily in Singapore, with more than 1,000 new cases each month and Tuesday.

The country didn’t record its first deaths until late March, but now it has reached 11 deaths, tightened and extended until June 1st, instead of a socially less restrictive strategy. Partial blockade has taken place

Lost opportunity

Opportunities for early containment were lost as many governments unexpectedly suffered from infectious agents and returned home rather than being immediately tested and quarantined.

However, unlike other Asian countries such as South Korea, some health professionals are slow to revise their polished response plans when Singapore experienced Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome [SARS] in 2003. I was told. With that strategy, the country focused on hunting down those who were in contact with the infected. This is a classic public health approach called contact tracking.

According to Jeremy Lim, a part-time associate professor at Source We Hoc School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, Covid-19 is highly contagious, with few or very mild symptoms.

“You have to throw out the old script and write a new one,” he said. “The difficulty for countries, including Singapore, is the need to write a screenplay when implementing the measures. It’s a metaphor. It modifies the plane’s engine during flight.”

The case of 42 patients in Singapore has more than 10,000 cases, which are similar to the Korean patients who caused the turning point of the epidemic in South Korea.

Korean pivot

10 days from the time a Korean patient 31 was sent to a symptomatic hospital until the final quarantine. In the meantime, for several days, a woman who was a member of a sect attended worship, sitting on the floor from elbow to elbow for two hours at a time.

Until then, South Korea, like Singapore, was testing the people found in contact traces. However, South Korean officials, who faced an explosive outbreak within a group of more than 200,000 worshipers, rapidly moved to a strategy called community testing. I forced the church leaders to give them a list of members and start the test for all members. Presented with symptoms or contacted an infected person.

Due to the rapid shift to community testing, the Korean epidemic has skyrocketed, but has rapidly declined. By early March, the spread of infection could have been curtailed and there was no need to initiate a blockade. Hong Kong also contracted a virus tracing contract to include a community test as it was revealed that the coronavirus was different from SARS and that the infected had become seriously and apparently ill. Expanded beyond.

Following the emergence of Patient 42, Singapore did not appear to immediately conduct a large-scale community test within the foreign worker community, but their living environment favored the spread of infectious diseases and There was also a call from the advocacy group. The state tested and quarantined 19 people in contact with workers and asked companies that often run cramped dorms to do more cleaning and measure resident temperatures. .

Singapore’s Department of Health did not answer the question of how many foreign workers were inspected a few weeks after patient 42, but authorities commented that until a large community inspection was done much later. Indicates that it did not start.

During the briefing on April 14, by the time hundreds of people were found nearly every day, Kenneth Mack, director of health services at the Ministry of Health, tested about 1,500 workers and tested another 5,000. Said he had a plan to do so. Over 200,000 workers, many of whom are struggling at construction sites in Singapore and live in dormitories.

Singapore’s early public rhetoric has shown that it is reluctant to test broadly, focusing on symptomatic people to avoid wasting tests. On March 10, Mak said, “A community test for everyone, whether they have symptoms or not, produces a lot of activity,” but yields are low.

A group that is easy to forget

Low-paying foreign workers, which make up one-fifth of Singapore’s total population, live primarily in remote communities. The dorms, which have been reported to have clogged toilets and overflowed with trash, are far from the country’s gorgeous skyline featured in Hollywood blockbuster movies like Crazy Rich Asians.

This is not the first time an infectious disease has hit a foreign worker in Singapore.

In 2008, a part was infected with the outbreak of Chikungunya, which causes debilitating arthropathic joint pain. There was no ventilation and no insect screens in their dormitory. In the same year, a worker who subsequently died of chickenpox spread it to the other 10 and was eventually sentenced to prison. Singapore has dozens of dormitories for workers run by private companies such as Keppel Corp. and Centurion Corp.

“It’s hard to explain why the authorities didn’t prepare ahead of time for dormitory infections. Perhaps there was a blind spot in the Singapore-focused policy,” a Singapore critic said. Eugene Tan, a professor of law, said. Management University. But “for public health, migrant workers are part of the community, and early vigilance for the expansion of the community did not accept foreign workers.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Lee Shenlong said most of the migrant worker infections found were mild cases and the government vowed to protect their health, well-being and livelihoods.

Lockdown challenge

Singapore is currently in the third week of a partial lockdown called a circuit breaker. Social gatherings are prohibited and only required companies are allowed to do business. The school was closed. The implementation was unusually ferocious for a country that is praised for being efficient and whose citizens are known to comply with the law. The penalty for blowing away the new social distance rule in the first crime was a fine of $ 300 within a few days of the warning, and just before the lockdown began, the government banned all private rallying.

“Many changing instructions-sometimes a few times a day-do not give us the confidence that we are really the gold standard,” said Indelgit Singh, a former member of the ruling People’s Action Party. .

Secretary of State Wong told reporters on April 14 that Singapore will adjust its measures based on the situation. “Our attitude has not changed, our strategy and approach have not changed,” said Wong, who co-chairs the ministerial task force and is a virus.

Singapore says it is currently actively testing in the foreign worker community. We are also accelerating the construction of some worker dormitories, moving thousands of healthy workers in key industries to temporary housing that provides more space. These include empty military camps, public housing, and offshore built accommodations commonly used in the marine industry.

Human Resources Minister Josephine Theo says the standard of living in the dormitory should be strengthened. Doing so beyond the opposition of employers, who have to bear higher costs, is “not just right, but for our own benefit,” she wrote in a Facebook post on April 6 It was

Regarding patient 42, his condition is now stable after two months of intensive care on a ventilator, but he missed the birth of his first child during hospitalization, an advocacy group migrant worker. The center said on a Facebook post on April 16th. “He can breathe on his own and needs to go on speech therapy as part of the recovery process.”

