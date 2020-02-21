[singapore-wellness-ministry:-fifty-seven-year-previous-lady-is-very-first-patient-to-have-both-of-those-dengue-and-covid-19-infections]

The Singaporean lady was in the beginning admitted as a dengue patient at a standard ward at Ng Teng Fong Normal Clinic (NTFGH) on February 15 but was later verified to be infected with Covid-19. ― Right now file pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 — A 57-12 months-aged female is Singapore’s initial affected person recognised to be infected with each the Covid-19 coronavirus and the mosquito-borne dengue fever, the Ministry of Overall health (MOH) verified yesterday.

A ministry spokesperson stated the lady was not misdiagnosed with dengue, but that she is the only confirmed case listed here of a human being getting both equally diseases at at the time.

Referred to as circumstance 82, the Singaporean lady was in the beginning admitted as a dengue patient at a normal ward at Ng Teng Fong Standard Hospital (NTFGH) on February 15. She life in the Jurong West Street 41 place.

Exam results verified the woman was infected with Covid-19 on Tuesday, and she was promptly transferred to an isolation area at the healthcare facility.

As a precautionary evaluate, the individuals who shared the room with her when she was in the typical ward have been transferred to one rooms. They have been tested for Covid-19 an infection and as of Wednesday, the effects are pending.

Even as Singapore grapples with the novel coronavirus outbreak, dengue situations — a perennial issue — have been on the rise lately.

The selection of dengue situations in the very first six weeks of the yr is at its maximum considering that 2016. As of February eight, two,130 people today have been contaminated, based mostly on facts from the Nationwide Surroundings Agency. ― Currently