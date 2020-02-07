Singaporean anesthetist accuses woman at Mount Elizabeth Hospital four times in one evening of harassing the world

The judge allowed the anesthetist to travel to Malaysia until the outrage hearing over modesty allegations was completed. – Reuters picture

Singapore, February 7 – An anesthetist who works at Mount Elizabeth Hospital was brought to a district court today and charged with four cases of harassment of a 32-year-old woman in 2017.

Yeo Sow Nam, 51, is accused of doing the following on the evening of October 9, 2017:

Wrapped his hand around the alleged victim’s shoulder as he stood on her right, pulling her towards her and kissing the side of her head twice

They hug and “quickly” grab their breasts from behind their arms

Pushed her waist over her clothes with his hand

The woman cannot be named due to a court order to protect her identity. The court records did not state whether she was a patient or anesthetized at the time of the alleged crime.

Yeo’s lawyer told district judge Adam Nakhoda that he had “firm instructions” to bring the charges to justice and that he had a “robust defense” against the allegations.

The lawyer added that Yeo had to travel overseas to look after the patients and asked if he could keep his passport. “We can inform the investigator or the Attorney General before each trip,” said the lawyer.

District judge Nakhoda allowed Yeo to travel to Malaysia on four different days next week for work-related reasons and ordered him to hand over the passport to the authorities within a day of his return.

He reminded Yeo not to contact the alleged victim.

Yeo, director of a pain management clinic – The Pain Specialist – at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, will return to an investigative conference on February 24.

According to his online profile on the hospital’s website, he is also the chair of the Pain Management Department at the College of Anaesthesiology of the Singapore Medical Academy and the current president of the World Institute of Pain for Singapore in Indonesia. the Philippines and Thailand.

The profile states that he was the first Singaporean doctor to receive accreditation in the field of pain therapy.

At a request from TODAY, Dr. Noel Yeo, CEO of Mount Elizabeth Hospital: “We cannot comment on this as the matter is currently on trial.” – TODAY