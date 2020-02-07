Singaporeans panic over Wuhan virus; government urges calm | world

Buyers of Fairprice Finest in Bukit Timah Plaza grab toilet paper before it is even put on the shelves. – TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 11 / PRNewswire / – The government has assured Singapore that there are plenty of staple foods available after an increase in risk assessment levels for the novel coronavirus situation in supermarkets has led to panic buying.

Photos of long queues and empty supermarket shelves have been spreading on social media after Singapore raised the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) alert level to orange this afternoon. This refers to a situation in which a virus spreads in Singapore but is not widely spread and contained.

Due to the high demand, buyers also encountered difficulties in buying food online.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Chan Chun Sing wanted to assure the Singaporeans that it is not necessary to hurry for important supplies such as rice or instant noodles.

“Our supply lines for these important things are intact and there is no risk that we will have a shortage of important food or household items. We also have our national stocks for key items, ”said Chan in a Facebook post.

“However, we all have to play our part, exercise personal responsibility and not hoard objects unnecessarily. This leads to excessive panic and is not helpful for the particular situation. “

The NTUC FairPrice Finest Outlet at Bukit Timah Plaza was a scene with long lines, shoppers pushing full trolleys and rows of empty shelves that evening.

Some items like antiseptic, bleach and handkerchiefs were sold out. When an employee tried to fill up toilet paper, the shoppers took them off the box before they even hit the shelves.

A staff member TODAY said the crowd had arrived in the afternoon.

He stored the vegetables intended for today on a shelf that was empty at TODAY.

But not all buyers were there to stock up.

Retiree Chia K S, 63, said he went there to buy his grandchildren powdered milk after learning that the alarm had gone off, as well as fruits and vegetables, because his family had a party today.

“I think it (raising the alarm level) causes discomfort in the general population. I suppose if you want to think about these types of warnings you need to prepare for the expected public response. “

Another purchaser, IT manager Anto Chew, 45, said he doesn’t plan to stock up initially.

“I see the crowd, because I have to wait so long, I added a few more things,” he said.

Ng Chee Meng, secretary general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), said that NTUC FairPrice will soon fill the shelves. “There is no need to buy too much,” he said.

NTUC FairPrice said in a statement: “Several stores across the island today saw heavy traffic, with items such as toilet paper, instant noodles and vegetables being emptied from the shelves. The stocks of these items remain available and will be sent to stores. “- TODAY

