Singapore’s FairPrice limits the purchase of items such as toilet paper and rice after the panic purchase after the world coronavirus alarm is triggered

A sign that advises customers on the purchase limits. NTUC FairPrice also asked customers to buy only what they need and not to store it. – TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, February 9 – NTUC FairPrice has imposed restrictions on the purchase of some paper products, rice, instant noodles, and vegetables in response to the panicky purchase of these products after Friday’s new coronavirus alert.

As of today, each customer can buy a maximum of:

* four packs of any combination of toilet paper, facial tissues and kitchen paper towels;

* two bags of rice;

* four pillow packs of instant noodles;

* Vegetables worth S $ 50 (RM 150).

Store shelves across the island point out that this is to ensure that more customers have access to high-demand items.

The supermarket chain assured shoppers that the supply of daily necessities would remain available despite increasing demand as customers were asked to buy only what they need and not to store it.

The purchase limits are part of an effort to keep customers from stocking, said a FairPrice spokesman in response to TODAY’s questions.

“The limits are only slightly above what an average grocery buyer normally buys in order to offer customers greater shopping flexibility. Bulk buying of vegetables is forbidden to prevent resellers, ”said the spokesman, again asking buyers to buy only what they need.

When TODAY visited the FairPrice Finest store on Thomson Plaza, the clues were on the tissue and toilet paper shelves, which were mostly empty. Supermarket workers were busy restocking the shelves.

Basic foodstuffs such as rice, pasta and canned goods had largely been replenished.

While the point of sale was filled with long queues at the checkouts, buyers said TODAY that they were there for their regular purchases and were not going to stock up on any items.

The buyers of the FairPrice Finest Outlet at Thomson Plaza said they would do their usual shopping routines. – TODAY pic

A 52-year-old customer, who just wanted to be known as Mr. Tay, said he started walking to the supermarket because it was his normal routine and it was the first time since Friday that he had gone shopping.

When asked about the photos and videos of panic buying that were circulating online, he said the news didn’t touch him.

Ms. Yuen, 48, announced TODAY that she was not in the supermarket to buy goods.

“I’m only here to shop and get snacks for (my daughter) on a regular basis,” she said, refusing to give her full name.

It was quiet in the Sheng Siong supermarket in the private residential area of ​​Thomson Imperial Court when TODAY was visiting this afternoon.

Workers were seen filling the shelves with essential items such as vegetables, rice, and toilet paper, while the aisle was mostly full of canned goods and instant noodles.

The customers seemed to be doing their daily routine. – TODAY