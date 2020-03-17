Singapore’s pride has been eradicated for the first time in its 12-year history

Thousands of people have written the word “love” in town at the Pink Dot rally in 2015. (FYROL / AFP / Getty)

Singapore’s Dot Pride high quality meetings have been canceled and replaced with the only part when the coronavirus sweeps across the globe.

The massive event often attracts thousands of spectators to Singapore’s Hong Lim Park, but for the first time in its 12-year history the convention has not been held.

Instead, the developers will play online June 27 and urge Pink Dot supporters to “light up” their homes and pink workplaces for the event.

A Facebook user wrote: “The health and safety of our community and the entire Singaporean community is paramount. As such, for the first time in our 12-year history, Pink Dot will not take place in Hong Lim Park.

“Your pink glow becomes a powerful expression of LGBTQ love (homosexuality, homosexuality, homosexuality, homosexuality, gay men in Singapore). that support for LGBTQ rights and Freedom of Love should endure even though we cannot attend Hong Lim Park. ”

“We hope that the spirit of Pink Dot 12 will continue to be visible in our homes, our workplace and our hearts,” he added.

Viewers can attend the special program at 6.30pm on June 27, with a lineup that will include performances and “discussions”. Details of the program will be released in the future.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported 234 total cases of coronavirus. The announcement of the Pink Dot comes after local activists announced that all cultural events, sports and entertainment events with more than 250 employees should be canceled or canceled.

Pride festivals around the world are faced with the “impossible” to wipe out, hide or stop when a pandemic strikes.

Pride of Los Angeles, Trans Pride Scotland, Dublin Pride, Pride of America and Bucharest Pride are among those that have been canceled or delayed.