Singer Dan Sultan to combat indecent assault charge

Singer-songwriter Dan Sultan will combat an indecent assault demand stemming from a party additional than a decade in the past.

The 36-12 months-outdated is accused of indecent assault at Brunswick in Melbourne’s interior north on September 27, 2008.

Sultan, also acknowledged as Daniel Loorham, appeared on Monday in Melbourne Magistrates Courtroom exactly where his lawyer stated the artist would plead not responsible.

Australian singer Dan Sultan departs the Melbourne Magistrates Court docket. (AAP Picture/James Ross) (AAP)

He is accused of indecent assault in instances wherever he realized the other individual was not or could not be consenting, in accordance to adjust sheets.

Sultan was 25 at the time and the court was informed the allegations concerned two older people at a occasion.

Justice of the peace Fiona Hayes declined to release a summary of the charge.

The Sydney-centered singer-songwriter is thanks to return to court on April 16 for a contest mention.

Sultan past year gained an ARIA for most effective children’s album. He also took out finest male artist and best blues and roots album in 2010.

In 2014, he received album, track and cover art of the yr at the National Indigenous New music Awards.

Sultan has a agreement with the national broadcaster’s songs label arm ABC Music, but that was remaining reviewed following Monday’s court docket hearing.

He declined to remark to media exterior courtroom.

The ABC was contacted for remark.