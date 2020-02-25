singer-duffy-claims-she-was-raped,-drugged-and-held-captive

Dave M. Benett / Getty Visuals

For practically the previous ten years, Duffy It has remained mainly out of concentrate. Now, the singer has shared a heartbreaking reason for her absence.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner, Aimee Duffy, known to followers only by her very last title, visited Instagram on Tuesday and posted a solitary photograph on her account, which would if not be nude. In a prolonged legend, the voice driving the famous hit "Mercy,quot commenced with: "You can only imagine the number of times I considered about writing this."

"The way I would publish it, how I would experience thereafter. Very well, I'm not totally guaranteed why now is the ideal time, and what excites and frees me to talk. I can not reveal it," he ongoing. "Lots of of you wonder what took place to me, where I disappeared and why. A journalist contacted me, discovered a way to converse with me and I told him all very last summertime. He was kind and felt so astounding to eventually discuss."

"The fact is, and belief me, I'm wonderful and protected now, I was raped, drugged and held captive for a few times," Duffy explained. "Of study course I survived. The recovery took time. There is no light-weight way of expressing it. But I can tell you in the very last 10 years, the thousands and countless numbers of days that I promised to want to feel the sun all over again in my heart, the sun now shines ".