Singer Duffy reveals rape test to `` help those who have suffered the same thing ''

Duffy shared a terrible tale of being raped, drugged and detained for weeks – and said she was telling her “dark” story to help “others who have suffered the same thing”.

Via a posting on her verified Instagram page, the singer (35) said she had been drugged in a restaurant on her birthday before being detained in her own home and taken to a foreign country.

In a long post written on a web page to which she shared a link via Instagram, Duffy added: “I hope it will make you feel less ashamed if you are lonely.”

The Welsh singer, whose full name is Aimee Duffy, first revealed her ordeal via an Instagram post in February, and revealed more details about her kidnapping on her web page.

She said, “It was my birthday, I was drugged in a restaurant, then I was drugged for four weeks and I traveled to a foreign country.

“I don’t remember getting on the plane and I ended up in the back of a moving vehicle.

“I was placed in a hotel room and the attacker came back and raped me.

“I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened.

“I was stuck with him for another day, he didn’t look at me, I had to walk behind him, I was a little conscious and withdrawn.

“I could have been eliminated by him.”

She added that she did not know how she had “the strength to endure those days” and said that the attacker had made “veiled confessions of wanting to kill me”.

Duffy said she shared her ordeal because “we live in a troubled world”.

She added, “I am no longer ashamed that something is hurting me deeply. I believe that if you speak from the heart within you, the hearts of others will respond.

“As dark as my story is, I speak from my heart, for my life and for the lives of others, who have suffered in the same way.”

Duffy said she escaped by “fleeing”, but did not provide an account of how she escaped, adding that she “does not remember going home”.

She said that she first feared going to the police, but finally told a policewoman what had happened after someone threatened to “tell her story”.

Duffy added that she was “at high risk of suicide” after the ordeal and that she spent “almost 10 years completely alone”.

But she said she now feels that she can “leave this decade behind” and that she is now “free”, thanking her psychologist for helping her through the trauma.

She said she hoped to publish “a body of work one day”, but added, “I very much doubt that I will ever be the person people have known.”

When Duffy broke his silence about the incident, she said that many of her fans “would wonder what happened to me, where did I go and why”.

Her latest album, Endlessly, was released in 2010.

Last month, the singer’s new song, Something Beautiful, was broadcast on BBC Radio 2. – PA