US singer-songwriter Gabriella ‘Gabi’ Wilson, known as H.E.R. on the crimson carpet for the BRIT Awards in London February 20, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 25 — Singer H.E.R. is boosting her style credentials with a new eyewear collaboration.

The US star — who strike the headlines this month when she was recruited by Tommy Hilfiger to lend her creative enter to a trend collection with Lewis Hamilton — has partnered with Diff Eyewear on a collection of sun shades set to launch on February 28, experiences WWD.

The four-piece collection involves black and gold square “Bella” designs, as well as two versions of spherical “Driver” frames.

“I sense like shades are just the icing on the cake and they insert that further oomph to my outfit,” the Grammy Award-profitable star, who is recognized for her like of sunglasses, instructed WWD of her new challenge, which will see the frames retail for US$85 (RM356).

The transfer is the most up-to-date main vogue coup for H.E.R. (serious name Gabriella Wilson), who observed the “Tommy X Lewis X H.E.R.” outfits collection she worked on with Hilfiger and Hamilton unveiled all through London Style 7 days before this thirty day period.

The 12-piece series, which was inspired by the theme of “loyalty,” provided T-shirts, a hoody, a bumbag, lanyards and a mesh dress.

Eyewear collaborations are rapid turning into a movie star trend staple — famous faces to have released their very own collection of lenses in the previous year include the supermodel Adriana Lima, who launched her Prive Revaux selection this month, as very well as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who teamed up with Quay Australia in November.

Hamilton has also tried his hand at eyewear style, teaming up with the extras model Police on a series very last yr. — AFP-Relaxnews