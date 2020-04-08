Singer Hariharan Talks About ‘Chappa Chappa…’ , The Coronavirus Monitor

Ghazal and preferred singer Hariharan has constantly been a notch higher than the operate-of-the-mill populist singers. His hottest endeavour is a song titled Chappa chappa afwaah chale The Lockdown Track against the distribute rumours regarding the Coronova virus.

Speaking to me Hariharan states, “We are a group of mates musicians,cooks, actor, and PR specialists. Calling ourselves the Sur-viralists. Rumours have turn out to be these kinds of a hazardous pattern with men and women, just about anything disturbing they share it and also include in their ideas and fantasies to it. Very simple folks get influenced by this sort of rumours and go into despair. Or grow to be aggressive in their views. Therefore we can voice our worry on the plan of combating this situation and consequently we created the song .”

The Sur-viralists aside from Hariharan, comprise singing pair Roop and Shunali Rathod, Hariharan’s sons Akshay and Karan, chef Sanjeev Kapoor and many others. Their anti-rumour lockdown track Chappa chappa afwaah chale will get its referential inspiration from the song Chappa chappa charkha chale from Gulzar’s movie Maachis which Hariharan had sung with Suresh Wadkar for composer Vishal Bhardwaj.

It is a person of Hariharan’s most well-known songs. States the baritone singer, “Music is a healer. It has usually been but with our globe likely bonkers its presence is crucial as it is communicative,entertaining,religious, a person is at peace when a single listens to tunes. In shorter, new music tends to make you a better human currently being.”

