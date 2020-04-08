Singer John Prine dies of complications from coronavirus at 73

John Prine, the hoarse country-folk singer whose ingenious song lyrics – alternately poignant, angry and comical – made him a favorite of Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson and others, died Tuesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 73 years old.

The cause was complications from Covid-19, said his family.

Prine was operated on for cancer in 1998 to remove a neck tumor identified as scaly cell cancer, which had damaged her vocal cords. In 2013, he had part of a lung removed to treat lung cancer.

“True folk singer”

Prine was relatively unknown in 1970 when Kristofferson heard him play one night in a small Chicago club called Fifth Peg, dragged there by singer-songwriter Steve Goodman. Kristofferson was performing in Chicago at the time at the Quiet Knight. At the Fifth Peg, Prine offered her a short performance outside of work hours which, according to Kristofferson, “was unlike anything I had heard before”.

A few weeks later, when Prine was in New York, Kristofferson invited him on stage to the Bitter End in Greenwich Village, where he appeared with Carly Simon, and presented him to the public. “It is impossible for someone so young to write so heavy,” he said. “John Prine is so good, we may have to break his thumb.” Record Record Jerry Wexler, who was in the audience, signed Prine to a contract with Atlantic Records the next day.

Music writers at the time were eager to crown a successor to Dylan, and Prine, with her nasal, sandy voice and her literary manner with a song, was ready to order. His first album, simply called John Prine and released in 1971, included songs that became his signatures. Some have gained wider fame after being recorded by other artists.

They included Sam Stone, a war veteran drug addict (with the unforgettable chorus “There’s a hole in Daddy’s arm where all the money goes”); Hello in There, a heartbreaking evocation of old age and loneliness; and Angel de Montgomery, the lament of the bad luck of a middle-aged woman dreaming of a better life, later made famous by Bonnie Raitt.

“He’s a real folk singer in the best folk tradition, going straight to the heart of things, as pure and simple as the rain,” Raitt told Rolling Stone in 1992. Dylan, listing his favorite songwriters for the Huffington Post in 2009, put Prine in front and in the center. “Prine’s affairs are purely Proustian existentialism,” he said. “The spirit of the Midwest travels to the nth degree. And he writes beautiful songs. “

John Prine performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in 2018. Photography: William DeShazer / The New York Times

“Little idiots”

Prine was born October 10, 1946 in Maywood, Illinois, a working class suburb of Chicago, to William and Verna (Hamm) Prine. His father, a tool and die maker at American Can Co, and his mother had left the coal town of Paradise, Kentucky in the 1930s.

After graduating from high school, he worked for the post office for two years before being drafted into the United States Army, which sent him to West Germany in charge of his base’s automotive pool. After being released, he resumed his mail route, in and around his hometown, composing songs in his head.

“I have always compared the mail route to a library without books,” he wrote on his website. “I spent time every day composing these little kittens.” Reluctantly, he went on stage for the first time at an open-mic evening at the Fifth Peg, where his performance of Hello in There and Angel de Montgomery met with deep silence from the audience. “They just sat there,” wrote Prine. “They didn’t even cheer; they just looked at me.”

Then the applause started. “It is as if I suddenly discovered that I can communicate deep feelings and emotions,” he wrote. “And to discover it all at once was incredible.”

Prine had a particular gift for quirky humor, reflected in songs like Jesus, The Missing Years, Some Humans Ain’t Human, Sabu Visits the Twin Cities Alone and the anti-war screed Your Flag Decal Won’t’t Get You Into Heaven Anore. “I guess what I’ve always found funny is the human condition,” he told The Daily Telegraph in 2013. “There is a certain comedy and a pathetic that causes trouble and accidents. “

After recording several albums for Atlantic and Asylum, he started his own label, Oh Boy Records, in 1984. He never had a successful record, but he did command a loyal following which ensured stable but modest sales for his albums and a lasting concert career.

In 1992, his album The Missing Years, with guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and other artists, won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Recording. He received a second Grammy in the same category in 2006 for the album Fair and Square.

Prine, who lived in Nashville, divorced twice. He is survived by his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, originally from Ireland, whom he married in 1996; three sons, Jody, Jack and Tommy; two brothers, Dave and Billy; and three grandchildren.

In 2017, Prine released John Prine Beyond Words, a collection of lyrics, guitar chords, commentary, and photographs from its own archive.

In 2019, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and his album Tree of Forgiveness was nominated for a Grammy, for the best American album. It was his 19th album and his first original material in over a decade. (The prize was awarded to Brandi Carlile, for By the Way, I Forgive You.)

Prine toured in 2018 to promote Tree of Forgiveness, and after a two-night stand at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville – known as the mother church of country music – Margaret Renkl, opinion editor for The New York Times, wrote, under the title Oracle American: “The mother church of country music, where the seats are scratched benches and the stained glass windows are stained glass windows, is where the new John Prine – older now, marked by cancer surgeries, his voice deeper and full of gravel – is still more clearly old John Prine: playful, delighted with the deception, but also worried for the world. “

In December, he was chosen to receive a 2020 Grammy for all of his achievements. – New York Times