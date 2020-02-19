US singer-songwriter Kehlani arrives for YouTube Originals’ ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ premiere in Los Angeles January 27, 2020. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 19 — All’s truthful in enjoy and streaming: R&B singer Kehlani lit up social media more than the weekend with a furious keep track of detailing an clear crack-up with rapper YG.

She dropped the new song Valentine’s Day (Shameful) that alleges cheating just times right after releasing a unique collaboration with her on yet again-off once again flame entitled “Konclusions, which painted a significantly rosier image of their relationship that they had verified began last fall.

The latest track is a laundry record detailing the missteps of a partner — probable YG — along with traces about addiction troubles.

“I’d say your name but you really don’t should have recognition (Nah) / You played the hero but you definitely are the villain,” Kehlani, 24, sings in Valentine’s Working day.

“There ain’t a bone in me that would like to spare your feelings (Ah) / You called me insane, but it was my instinct.”

In a now deleted tweet the California singer — who acquired fame for her Grammy-nominated mixtape You Must Be Right here — had replied to a admirer telling her to depart YG declaring that “i’m single luv.”

In the new track Kehlani confesses to examining YG’s telephone and alleges infidelity: “Fly to France, wine and crackers, honeymoonin’ with the bitch.”

Kehlani launched her debut studio album SweetSexySavage in January 2017, and more not too long ago lent her vocals to a Justin Bieber monitor on the pop sensation’s hottest report.

Rapper YG’s hits involve Who Do You Really like? which characteristics Drake, and Toot It and Boot It featuring Ty Dolla Signal. — AFP