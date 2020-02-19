[singer-lewis-capaldi-wins-huge-at-brit-awards-as-rapper-dave-phone-calls-british-isles-pm-racist]



Lewis Capaldi gets the award for Tune of the 12 months for ‘Someone You Loved’ at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 18, 2020 REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

February 19, 2020

By Sarah Youthful

LONDON (Reuters) – Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave ended up the massive winners at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, in a ceremony packed with performances, including Dave’s lyrical assault on Britain’s prime minister who he accused of becoming racist.

Crowds cheered at Britain’s yearly pop audio honors, in their 40th year, as rapper Dave took whole edge of the spotlight and a prime-time television slot to make a political statement versus Primary Minister Boris Johnson.

“It is racist no matter if or not it feels racist. The real truth is our key minister is a authentic racist,” he rapped, in a potent performance of his track “Black” on a white piano flashing with illustrations or photos.

Johnson has confronted criticism in the previous for referring to African persons as “piccaninnies” with “watermelon smiles,” and this 7 days a Downing Road aide was forced to resign in excess of racist remarks.

Dave received the coveted album of the 12 months award for his function “Psychodrama.”

“You can do something that you set your thoughts to,” he told admirers as he gathered the award in a blue keep track of go well with.

Capaldi, who scooped two awards, sang his ballad “Someone You Loved” ahead of receiving the award for finest new artist, swigging on a bottle of beer. He later on clutched a bottle of fortified wine to assert the award for track of the year.

“This has been the most effective year of my lifestyle,” he mentioned.

Grime artist Stormzy, named very best male artist, was accompanied by a gospel choir, dozens of dancers, a fireworks exhibit and indoor rain, as he done a medley of hits with specific friends together with Burna Boy.

American teenager pop sensation Billie Eilish, 18, captivated the viewers with the first efficiency of the new concept track to the forthcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die.” She was named greatest worldwide feminine artist.

Mabel took dwelling the award in the best feminine artist group, thanking her mom, the singer Neneh Cherry, who also received a BRIT award 30 many years ago.

British television presenter Jack Whitehall hosted the show, spending tribute at its opening to Caroline Flack, the 40-calendar year previous television presenter who fully commited suicide on Saturday, sparking a discussion about the aggressive method in which the British tabloid push from time to time addresses famous people.

Veteran rocker Rod Stewart shut the clearly show by carrying out “Stay with Me” with his previous Faces band mates Ron Wooden and Kenney Jones.

(Reporting by Sarah Younger in London Modifying by Matthew Lewis)