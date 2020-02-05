Singer Meghan Trainor remembers a nervous breakdown on live television

Meghan Trainor was at a career high in 2017. She had just won a Grammy for Best New Artist, released chart-top titles, and was popular around the world. But behind the fame and glory was an overwhelmed young star.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1, the 26-year-old trainer revealed that rising career expectations suddenly became too much for her and that everything worsened when she had a panic attack on live television.

“I had a nervous breakdown and panic attacks on TV with Gayle King,” she recalled moderating Zane Lowe. “I read the Grammy nominations a year after my win and trembled and said,” Please, don’t get fooled on TV now. We are live. “

Trainor managed to keep it together during the show, but when the cameras stopped rolling, it “physically and emotionally” collapsed on the floor.

“As soon as they looked like ‘Cut’, I fell and started screaming and couldn’t breathe. And later they took me with me,” she recalled. “I should work more and they said, ‘We’re done. That’s it.'”

Even in the middle of their breakdown, Trainor had to fear for their careers.

“It was because I had, I can’t say who, but I had a lot of people saying,” If you cancel this 30 minute set, we will never play Meghan Trainor again. “So I had everything. I had my Grammy, I had what people had been dreaming about for years. I had everything I ever wanted and they were threatening to take it away.”

In addition to her suffering, the singer needed voice surgery and other “crazy things” that forced her to see a psychologist, which only meant more time for her career.

“So I thought, ‘No, I’m going to go on, I’m going to go on.’ And my body said, “Bye.” And my body had to tell me instead of being able to take a break, “said Trainor. “The saddest thing is that your entire team is in the hospital with you and says,” Everything will be fine. “And you … can’t speak. So I was alone with my thoughts for far too long and blew myself up. I freaked out.”

Looking back, Trainor said she wished she could get professional help sooner because doctors “saved her life.”

Meghan Trainor exploded on stage in 2014 with the catchy “All About That Bass”. (YouTube)

“I met so many doctors and I just cried and asked if it was something that was right here. Can you just fix it for me? Help me,” she revealed. “And finally I went to a psychologist and said, ‘My back is on fire as if someone had a torch on it. But I’m fine.’ And he said, “Okay, what happened is that your chemicals are like this and we have to bring them back here.”

“And he gave me two drugs that I take every day and that saved me.”

