“Singer Sing Sing JTBC” Returns Season 6

“JTBC Hidden Singers” has announced that it will return for the first time in two years with its sixth season in the second half of 2020.

The program first aired in 2012 and was a showcase of a variety of music singing contests for contestants who spoke to enhance the singer’s voice. The audience then tries to select all the impersonators after listening to all the singing. The show has been enjoyed for many seasons.

For “Singer Sing 6 that will come”, the show is already announcing that they find someone who can disguise the sound of Kang Soo Ji, Koo Chang Mo, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, Kim Dong Ryul Kim Yeon Ja, Kim Wan Sun Kim Won Joon, Kim Jong Kook, JYJ’s Kim Junsu, Kim Chang Ryeol, Kim Hyun Jung, Naul, Davichi, Park Myung Soo, Park Jung Hyun, Park Hyo Shin, Baek Ji Young, Rain, Seo Taiji, Sunmi, Seol Woon Do, Shin Yong Jae, Shim Soo Bong, IU, Yangpa, Uhm Jung Hwa, Ok Joo Hyun, Yoon Mi Rae, Lee Mi Ja, Lee Dadi Ra, Lee Seung Gi, Lee Seung Chul, Lee Jung Hyun, Lee Hyori, Jang Nara, Jang Beom Jun, Jang Yoon Jung, G-Dragon and Taeyang BIGBANG, Block B’s Zico, Jin Sung, Choi Baek Ho, Ha Hyun Woo, HyunA, Hae Eun Yi, Hwasa MAMAMOO, and more.

“Singer Sing Hidden 6” will begin in the second half of 2020.

Which singer do you want to see on the show?

