Singer / songwriter David Olney dies on stage at the age of 71

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL – American singer and songwriter David Olney, whose music was recorded by Linda Ronstadt, Steve Young, Emmylou Harris and others, died on stage in Florida from an obvious heart attack. He was 71 years old.

Olney stopped in the middle of a song and paused, saying “I’m sorry” and “resting his chin on his chest,” said his singer-songwriter colleague Scott Miller, who performed with Olney at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach ,

“He never dropped his guitar or fell off his chair,” Miller wrote on Facebook. “It was as easy and gentle as he was.”

Amy Rigby, who was also on stage with Olney, also wrote a strong Facebook post.

“He was very quiet, sitting upright with his guitar, wearing the coolest hat and a beautiful suede jacket. I just want the picture to be as graceful and dignified as it was, because at first glance it looked like it was just taking a moment, “said Rigby, adding,” we all lost someone last night that is important. “

According to his website, Olney, an “Americana Pioneer”, produced more than 20 solo albums. His second album included the song “Deeper Well”, which Emmylou Harris treated in 1995 in her album “Wrecking Ball”. Others who reported on his music were, according to the website, Del McCoury, Slaid Cleaves and The Wailin ‘Jennys.

“David was loved and respected by everyone who knew him, including his fellow musicians and his multitude of fans,” said Russell Carter, producer of the 30A Festival on Facebook.

Olney is said to be survived by his wife, two children and “a destroyed music community”.

