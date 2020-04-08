Singer-songwriter John Prine died at 73 years of age

John Prine, a musician who explores the heartache, disappointment and disgust of everyday life in “Angel by Montgomery,” “Sam Ball,” “Staying Healthy” and the band’s other favorite musician, died Tuesday at age 73.

His family announced he was dying from complications from coronavirus; he died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

His wife Fiona said last month that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was recovering, but her husband was admitted to the hospital March 26 with symptoms. coronavirus. She was put on a ventilator and remained in the intensive care unit for several days.

The winner of a Grammy nomination earlier this year, Prine was a soul winner, if not the body. He sings of his dialogue in a voice roughened by life’s hard-luck, especially after the cancer left him with an unbreakable jaw.

He jokes that he fumbled that way most of the time, telling him when he was young by his brother, that people thought he had invented a new species. But his open-heartedness, eye for detail and genius and surreal humor have brought him the most acclaim from critics, from friends like Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and from younger stars like Jason Isbell and Kacey Musgraves, who even sing after him.

In 2017, Rolling Stone announced its “The Mark Twain of American songwriting.”

Prine began playing as a military veteran of the Army who created songs to defy expectations when sending American mail in Maywood, Illinois. He and his friend, folk singer Steve Goodman, were still working on their talent at the Central School of Folk Music when Kristofferson, the rising star at the time, was performing. heard them call one night in Chicago, and invited them to teach him the stage in New York City. Professional musician Roger Ebert, then with the Chicago Sun-Times, also saw one of his plays and declared him “an extraordinary new songwriter.”

Immediately recognized by America’s most popular country, rock and country music artist, Prine signed with Atlantic Records and released his first album in 1971.

“I was really writing about the characters, givin ‘` em names, “Prine said, recalling her long career in a January 2016 television interview published on her website.

“You just have to sit and look around you. You don’t have to do anything. If you just try to make it look like nothing happened, and don’t try to explain too much, then it’s out of a place for the reader or listener to hear their experiences, and they become part of it. “

He was among the many rising to become “New Dylan” and of the few to survive it and find his way. Few composers will be able to balance his music, his experiences or his ideas.

“I try to look into the eyes of others,” he told Ebert in 1970. His style is humane and obviously eccentrics, encountering anxiety and humor that everyone can relate to. “Sam Stone” traces the decline of drug addiction in Vietnam in the eyes of the warriors of his little daughter. “Donald and Lydia” depicts the trial of a shameless army and small town, both of which are searching for “a secret deep in your heart:”

They made love on the mountain, they made love on the river

they made love in the valley, they made love in their dreams.

But when they are done, nothing can be said,

’cause most of them were in love from ten miles away.

“He wrote beautiful music,” Dylan once told MTV producer Bill Flanagan. “I remember when Kris Kristofferson first brought him to the scene. All that stuff about Sam Stone’s warrior-junkie-daddy, and Donald and Lydia, who people love from ten miles away – nobody but Prine can write like that. “

Prine’s disdain turned out to be brilliant in songs like “No More,” in which he guessed he wasn’t about marijuana; “Spanish Pipedream,” about a waitress with nothing “to put on her sleeve;” and “Hello Abby,” in which Prine imagines a columnist fed with whiners and hypochondriacs.

“You have no complaints,” Mr Abby wrote back:

You are what you are and you are not what you are not

so listen to Buster, and concentrate

stop wishin ‘for bad luck and knock on the wooden door! “

Prine has never been such an important business, but for more than four decades, mostly selling his record at the club where he has shown rising country and bluegrass music.

“I felt like I was going to the door to meet people and clean their carpets and sell their portfolios,” he joked during a 1995 interview with the Associated Press.

Many adopted his music. Bonnie Raitt has signed the song “Angel of Montgomery,” about the dream of a woman in a hospital, and performing at the 2020 Grammys ceremony. Bette Midler writes “Hello there,” Prine’s passion for retirement. Prine wrote “Unable to Find a Father” for Tammy Wynette, and “Love Is Never in the Other” for Don Williams.

Others who have covered Prine’s music include Joan Baez, Johnny Cash, John Denver, the Everly Brothers, Carly Simon, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Norah Jones and the Old Crow Medicine Show.

Prine himself considers Dylan and Cash to be a significant asset, bridging the gap between the public and the nation whose lyrics on Dylan’s rock album “Nashville Skyline” made Prine feel that there is a place for him in music now. Although mostly raised in Maywood, he spent the summers in Paradise, Kentucky, and enjoyed so much of his family history there that he would call himself “pure Kentuckian.”

Prine has been married three times, and is enjoying a long-term relationship. In 1999, he and Iris DeMent shared the sound of the famous duet of his song “In Spite of Ourselves,” a contract for a former married couple.

Even on our own we will go with sittin ‘on the rainbow

Against all odds, honey we’re a big door-prize

Our poor judgment breaks our face

There will be no nothin ‘but big ol’ tall dancin ‘in our eyes

Prine liked the lyrics for the music, but she responded in time to the newspaper. Prine’s parents moved to the outskirts of Chicago from Paradise, a city rocked by cliffs that inspired her favorite song, “Paradise. ” He appeared on his first album, including “Your Flag Decal Will Not Get You Into Heaven Anymore,” which criticized what he saw as a lack of confidence around Vietnam. War.

Years later, as President George W. Bush sent troops, Prine had a song on it, too. In “Someone Who Won’t Be Human,” he wrote: “You think you’re free, and the world is out on your back, some cows from Texas, starting their own way. war in Iraq. “

Prine’s stunning obsession has made her a natural for the movie. He appeared in John Mellencamp’s film “Falling From Grace,” and in Billy Bob Thornton’s “Daddy and Them.” His other Grammy awards include Best Actor for his 1991 album “The Fall,” with singers including Raitt, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and Phil Everly. He won Best Country in 2004 for “Beautiful Dreams.”

Prine does not let pain stop her from acting or recording. In 2013, long after surviving a sore throat, he was diagnosed with non-invasive and functional lung disease, but he returned from that, too, most often together with DeMent and other young artists. Of the blues lyrics “When I Go To Heaven,” from the 2018 album “The Cross of Forgiveness,” it promises a face of eternity.

When I got to heaven, I was shaking hands

Thanks to him for more blessings than a man can stand

Then I got off the track and started a rock-n-roll pile

Check in the swell hotel; isn’t that big after?

He is survived by his wife, Fiona, two sons Jack and Tommy, his new husband Jody and three grandchildren.

AP Entertainment Editor Kristin M. Hall contributes to this report from Nashville, Tennessee.