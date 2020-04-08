Singer-songwriter John Pryn has mourned the deaths of Miranda Lambert, Bruce Springsteen and many other singers due to the coronavirus.

Singer-songwriter John Prine died of complications associated with coronavirus romance.

The legend of working with some of the best-experienced country musicians who have survived for fifteen years passed away on Tuesday. Vanderbilt University Medical Center In Nashville. He was 73 years old.

The sad news came a week after Payne’s wife. Fiona PrineHer husband’s condition was reported to be “stable” after she contracted the virus, but did not improve after hospitalization due to a “sudden” onset of COVID-19 symptoms. A statement from his family said John was taken in on March 26, two days after he was taken into custody. Read some:

No more sharing. But because you have loved and supported John so much over the years, we want to let you know and give you the opportunity to continue to send that love and support. We know we love you, and we know John loves you. ”

Unfortunately, the man who survived the cancer twice lost his final battle. Oh, that’s awful.

For those unfamiliar with the late artist, Prie’s career began in the 1970s, and he is considered one of the most influential songwriters of his generation. Нь Grammy The winner was an integral part of the revival of Chicago’s folk music scene and is best known for its humor about love, life, and current events. John inspired celebrities Bruce Springsteen, Cheryl Crow, Toby Kateand many other musicians. This is, of course, a sad day for the country’s fans.

The above-mentioned celebrities are the ones who passed Prince through the media in public and went to share their love and respect after his death.

Spreststein shared:

Here we are disappointed by the loss of John Prince on E Street. John and I were “New Dylan” together in the early ’70s, and he was the sexiest guy in the world ever. A true national treasure, a songwriter for centuries. We send his love and prayers to his family.

– Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) on April 8, 2020

Written by Crowe Twitter:.

Toby added:

It breaks my heart to know that John Prince is dead. He sings with the angels. You will remember, but your songs will continue. ❤️

– Cheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) April 8, 2020

John the Great died of the virus. When he wrote the song, he taught me “how to let it go.” There’s a big hole in the music world tonight. John did it best. RIP -T

– Toby Kate (@tobykeith) April 8, 2020

Mandy Moore but with emotions that hurt musical instruments Miranda Lambert “One and Only” thanked Prince for reaching out to him Instagram record.

John Prine. 💔

– Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) on April 8, 2020

Composer Chris Isaac Prine shared the meaning of the song to her and posted the clip online.

Your music was very important to me … your friendship was even greater. RIP @JohnPrineMusic pic.twitter.com/jmbaXdENOK

– Chris Isaak (@ChrisIsaak), April 8, 2020

Casey Musgraves posted an emotional photo of himself on social media to express his “heartache” following his news.

(c) Kacey Musgraves / Instagram

The writers expressed more and more grief Stephen King, actor Bradley Whitfordand night talk show organizers Seth Meyers to Stephen Colbert, and others are as follows:

The coronavirus killed one of the greatest men, John Prince, at the age of 73. There are so many unforgettable songs.

– Stephen King (@StephenKing) on ​​April 8, 2020

Oh, John Prince, thank you for making me smile, for hurting my heart, for sharing my infinite humanity. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. It’s one of the most beautiful songs I’ve ever written. Bonnie Wright and John Prine – Angels in Montgomery https://t.co/rxSnzo4QhT via @YouTube

– Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) April 8, 2020

Just hold the gut. No one has written more compassionate and intelligent songs about humanity. “He was in heaven before he died,” he was quoted as saying. https://t.co/VPpBn4UJLV

– Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) April 8, 2020

He has a heavy heart, but I’m glad I love and thank him so much for the gift he gave me, John Prince. https://t.co/kGkNJYl3hI

– Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 8, 2020

Create an angel flying from Montgomery (make me an old rodeo poster) Give me only one thing I can hold. ❤️ R. I. P. John John Prine

– Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on April 8, 2020

Hopefully right now, everyone can stop and listen to John Prince’s favorite song. A lot of losses. I am sending my love there 😔

– olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) April 8, 2020

The Recording Academy recently announced that John has won the 2020 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to music. Director of the famous music hall and museum Kyle Young The print says, “It’s good for people

Today, Prince’s family, friends, co-workers, and loved ones are deeply touched by his sudden death.

R.I.P.

(Through photos WENN / Avalon)