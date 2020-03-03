singer/songwriter-samantha-howell-joins-group-kelly-on-‘the-voice’

Samantha Howell has joined Group Kelly on The Voice!

The 19-12 months-previous singer/songwriter from Virginia Beach front performed REO Speedwagon‘s “Take It On The Run” and just about received around all four coaches.

Unfortunately for Blake Shelton, he was blocked by Kelly Clarkson, who virtually instantly turned her chair for Samantha. Nick Jonas gave her some competitiveness when he turned his chair suitable toward the close of her overall performance.

Because Blake was blocked, he resolved to throw all his guidance to Nick, and experimented with to enable persuade Samantha to decide on Team Nick. LOL!

“That’s TWO in a row for #TeamKelly @nickjonas!! Perhaps you need to have offered Samantha your jacket 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️#VoiceBlinds,” Kelly tweeted of her gain.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JRRZqakGOE8" width="500"></noscript>