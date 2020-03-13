‘Singing and praying’ is her prescription for long life

“Her young children arise up, and connect with her blessed…” –Proverbs 31:28

Inside her west suburban Berkeley property, “Mother” basks in the glow of her golden many years and in the glory of the Lord, her sleek brown pores and skin nonetheless unblemished and her silken silver hair as radiant as her smile.

Her eyes, beneath the gold-rimmed spectacles, are clear and loving. Her countenance, accentuated by gold hoop earrings, bears a sure elegance and peace.

Possibly it is a peace that emanates from additional than a century of witnessing the faithfulness of God. Perhaps it is the peace of owning endured tricky occasions, from Jim Crow Mississippi to the Promised Land. The peace from acquiring created the journey from the Deep South to Chicago in a car carrying 11 persons, and in the end boosting 10 small children to be fantastic successful citizens.

Or it’s possible it is basically the peace — and also joy — that generations of her offspring have prospered and multiplied and now quantity far more than she can depend.

No matter what it is, this a great deal is crystal clear: Black really don’t crack. And this pricey mom who has lived for far more than a century is proof that there is a little something mighty sweet about a grand mom who has lived by her faith.

Her title is Alice Rice-Thompson. Her beloved ones merely contact her “Mother.” The family’s matriarch, she turns 109 on March 17.

And this weekend, the family members will mark that milestone — with a dinner and cake and all the trimmings — in honor of Mother who has cared for, liked, nurtured and whispered prayers for them all the times of their life.

“Singing and praying” is her prescription for prolonged life, she instructed me this week. But turning out to be a centenarian wasn’t a little something she dreamed of. “ … But whatever the Lord set to be — 109 — which is what I am. And I’m very pleased of it,” she stated with a light chuckle.

“I imagine it’s a excellent factor,” reported grandson Carl Hayes, 59. “I hope I can reside that extensive and be as great as Mother. Everyone loves her.

“She’s meant all the things to me.”

A native West Sider who migrated from Jackson, Mississippi, in 1953 just after the loss of life of her spouse John Lee Thompson, Mother lived in West Garfield for many years then later on in Oak Park. As a Chicagoan, she grew to become a devoted Bulls lover — get or get rid of. Her son, M.C. Thompson, now deceased, was a standout basketball participant at DePaul College.

Rice-Thompson was born in Flora, Mississippi, on March 17, 1911. Also between individuals born that yr were being Lucille Ball, Ronald Reagan, Mahalia Jackson, and Negro baseball legend Josh Gibson. William Howard Taft was president.

Born additional than a decade prior to the creation of tv, Rice-Thompson has lived by way of 19 U.S. presidents Earth Wars I and II, the Korean War and Vietnam War by way of Jim Crow and the Civil Legal rights Motion and through the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, keeping quick to her faith and a basic philosophy:

“Live and allow live,” she explained to me.

Other than arthritis, she is in very good well being, joyful, a “quiet soul,” her daughter Dorrethea Hayes-Graham, 76, reported. “She’s received a excellent mind. We have discussions and we forget about issues in the earlier, and she’ll shoot ‘em out. She reminds us of all the names … ”

“We have been lifted to adhere alongside one another,” included her eldest daughter Rosie Jenkins, 89. “Mother said, ‘If you don’t have more than enough to take in, just go on and keep your head up, nobody appreciates what is in your abdomen.”

For her 109th birthday celebration on Sunday, Mother has basic strategies: “To sit down and try to eat and seem at my little ones and my mates, and at God,” she claimed.

And to bask in the pleasure of loved ones, life and the Excellent Lord.

Amen.

