Single mother with four children among thousands in emergency housing

A single mom with four children living in a motel is just one example of the thousands of New Zealanders in emergency accommodation.

Figures from the Department of Social Development reveal that the government has spent nearly $ 50 million in grants for special needs for emergency housing in just three months.

By the end of the December 2019 quarter, 30,941 of these grants had been awarded, 15,265 more than for the same period of the previous year.

Spending on these grants amounted to $ 48,125,062, compared to $ 194,946,969 in December 2018.

Those who work in the field with people who are desperately looking for a roof over their heads are putting upward subsidies on an increasingly tight rental market.

Figures released by Trade Me today show that the city of Wellington is facing record rents after the median weekly price climbed $ 600 in December. The region is the most expensive to live in the country.

Nationally, demand was “unusually strong” in December, as the number of rental property inquiries increased 17% from the previous year.

Olivia Lange, director of community programs for the Wellington City mission, said the trend was alarming.

The families she helped included those who had moved to Wellington looking for work and underestimated how difficult it would be to find rent, or those who had lost their summer leases and could not return to the market.

On Friday, they put a single mother and four children in a motel, she said.

This type of life situation could be demoralizing and make it difficult to establish routines, said Lange.

“When you are in a motel room, there is no quiet space, there is no stability because mom or dad do not know how long they will stay in space so as not to unpack their stuff. “

Lange said their customers are not prime candidates for high demand rentals.

“They usually have no stable income, they are not professional, they are not the young couple, they usually have a few children with them.”

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said she wants to make sure people can access all of their rights. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

National Social Housing spokesperson Simon O’Connor said the statistics were overwhelming.

“The waiting list for public housing is at an all time high as bad government housing policies have forced families to leave their homes.

“Many motel owners feel the pressure of having to house large numbers of homeless Kiwis.”

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said she wants to make sure people can access all of their rights.

“This is what you see here. We stabilize people’s situation, put a roof over their heads, respond to their immediate needs so that they can focus on the work.”

“At any given time, we have many families, often with high needs and complex situations, waiting for social housing. This is why the government has already delivered 3,830 social housing units and 1,800 others under construction during this fiscal year. . “

.