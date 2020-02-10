Sinn Fein breakthrough ends historic dominance of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael

The shape of the next Irish government remains uncertain after a historic general election, Sinn Fein has crushed the long-standing dominance of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

While the countdown will continue until Monday and the final results remain far away, it is clear that Ireland now has three major players on its political scene.

In a remarkable result, Sinn Fein emerged as the most popular party in the country, obtaining the most votes for first preference and leading the polls in the vast majority of ridings in the state.

The party obtained 24.5% of the vote, Fianna Fail 22.2% and Fine Gael 20.9%.

Despite this, Fianna Fail remains best placed to secure the most seats, largely due to Sinn Fein’s inability to present enough candidates to take advantage of his unexpected momentum at the polls.

(PA graphics)

Of the three, Fine Gael seems to be the big loser, the party of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar having to dispatch several seats.

None of the three will manage to secure enough seats to gain a majority in Dail’s parliament, so that thinking has already turned to the potential composition of a coalition administration.

Small parties such as the Greens, the Labor Party, the Social Democrats and Solidarity / People Before Profit, and a large number of independent DTs, can all be wooed because the main parties are looking for junior coalition partners.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin is greeted by a supporter (Yui Mok / PA)

Sunday, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin refused to reiterate his pre-election pledge to never do business with Sinn Fein.

Although he later warned observers not to “jump the gun” by interpreting his remarks as a signal that an alliance with the party was in sight.

Varadkar was more adamant in his response, noting that his party’s position on not dealing with Sinn Fein was unchanged.

Thank you. All of you who voted for Sinn Féin. Your vote counted. We are your party. We will now do everything we can to secure government for the people. We will never leave you behind. We will never let you down. pic.twitter.com/6uCmETLTo3

– Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) February 9, 2020

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said she was willing to speak to all political leaders, but expressed the wish to lead a coalition of leftist parties, with no contribution from Fianna Fail or Fine Gael, both of whom are center-right in their outlook.

While it is unclear whether it will ultimately be part of a future coalition, Sinn Fein’s performance has undoubtedly sent shock waves through the Irish political establishment.

The party had to abandon its decision to present far fewer candidates than its two main rivals, 42 against 84 for Fianna Fail and 82 for Fine Gael.

This will see a significant number of excess Sinn Fein votes transferred to other parties in the proportional representation contest.

(PA graphics)

It is a shakedown that could indirectly benefit Sinn Fein, if its surpluses increase the number of potential left partners in government.

On Sunday, in his Cork counting center, Mr. Martin would not rule out working with Sinn Fein or Fine Gael, having definitively refused to present himself as coalition partners during the campaign.

The leader of Fianna Fail, who acknowledged that his party seemed on the right track to win the most seats, was repeatedly urged to reaffirm its opposition to a possible partnership with Sinn Fein.

While insisting that there were problems of “significant incompatibility” in terms of policy, he did not reject the suggestion outright.

But he added, “Our policies, positions and principles have not changed overnight or in 24 hours.”

In an emblematic result of the Sinn Fein outbreak, the first seat declared in the elections was the party’s Donnchadh O Laoghaire, which dominated the ballot in Cork South Central in front of Mr. Martin.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with party colleagues (Liam McBurney / PA)

Mr. Varadkar was also cleared by a Sinn Fein candidate in West Dublin, Paul Donnelly, the Taoiseach crossing the line only after the fifth round of counting.

The leader of Fine Gael, whose party plans a total of seats in the “30 to 30 years” who started the campaign with 47 votes, said he would not speak to Ms. McDonald in order to form a coalition.

“My opinion on this is exactly what I said during the campaign and what I said during the campaign and what my party said during the campaign was not a tactic or a strategy, it was what we honestly believed and for us the coalition with Sinn Fein is not an option, “he said.

If the parties finally honor their pre-election commitments, it would be extremely difficult for any of the three to form a stable government.

McDonald said on Sunday that her party’s exclusion speech was “undemocratic”.

She said she had been in touch with the Greens, the Social Democrats and People Before Profit to discuss the possibility of them joining her government party.

“It was an election for change,” she said.

“What is extraordinary is that it seems that the political establishment, and by that I mean Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, are in a state of denial.

“They still don’t listen to what people have said.

Mary Lou McDonald, head of Sinn Fein, is elected (Niall Carson // PA)

“I want us to have a government for the people. I ideally want us to have a government without Fianna Fail or Fine Gael.

“I have entered into contact with other parties to explore over the next few days if this is a possibility.”

When asked if the result marked a revolution in Irish politics, Ms. McDonald replied, “Yes, you can call it that for sure.”

The uncertainty created by the results even raised the possibility of another general election.

Dail’s Parliament has 160 seats.

The speaker is automatically re-elected, leaving 159 seats to be won and 80 for the majority.

The last government of Varadkar, a minority administration led by Fine Gael and comprising several independent TDs, was kept in power thanks to a historic agreement of confidence and supply with Fianna Fail.

It took 70 days to negotiate this historic agreement between two parties founded on opposite sides of the Irish civil war of the 1920s after the 2016 general elections, which were inconclusive.

A new trust and supply agreement cannot be excluded, potentially unlike the last one, with Fine Gael supporting a minority led by Fianna Fail.

The fractured vote could even force Ireland’s two traditional political superpowers to contemplate, once unthinkable, a grand coalition in government.

Brexit did not feature prominently in an election campaign that was rather dominated by national issues such as soaring rental prices, record numbers of homeless people, controversy over the retirement age of the state and a struggling health service.