[siobhan-fahey-on-her-really-like-of-pink-floyd]

“It’s normally about a boy, is not it? When I was 14 I experienced a milk round in Harpenden and there was an older boy, about 16, who I experienced a crush on. So there I’d be, five.30 on those freezing mornings in December, ready to be picked up by ‘Ernie’ and his beautiful assistant.

I understood almost nothing about rock audio. But I was obsessed with Tamla Motown and Joni Mitchell, and I was a enormous Melanie admirer. This boy really swiftly turned me



on to Pink Floyd and Roxy Audio. To start with, he lent me the 1st a few Roxy albums and whilst I couldn’t get my head spherical them, I totally fell for them and would be listening to them for the rest of my everyday living [and where Bananarama would get their name from, via Pyjamarama – Ed].

Then we progressed to the Floyd. They are in a area way previously mentioned prog rock, they have a area all of their personal. My initially taste was Meddle – the full of Echoes on side B – wow. I would ship myself off to sleep with that, completely great. And up coming I heard Darkish Aspect Of The Moon and despite the fact that I chosen the trippier element of Meddle, I grew to truly really like Dark Facet…’s depth and scope. Regrettably, I hardly ever received to see Floyd, and by the end of the 70s I was a punk rocker. So that was it, you hid your Floyd data – and I now had an uneasy connection with this issue called ‘prog’. My first suitable boyfriend was an art college student, and he took me to Frank Zappa – but I was bored to tears and fell asleep at the gig. He was definitely indignant with me, he’d compensated £3.50 for the tickets! But this exact same boyfriend took me to see Hawkwind at the Roundhouse, which was wonderful, a seem and eyesight amazing. I realized the one Silver Device, which I liked. It was 1976 and listed here was a prog band that equipped with the punkier matters that I getting. They have been offended, they had been krautrock, they have been trippy. Even currently I would see them once again. I hear they have the Angels of Dying dancing with them, so I’m there, ha ha!

A lot of yrs afterwards I revisited Floyd. I like the title music from Wish You Have been Below really much and two years ago I did a version with my eldest son on guitar as a obtain from my web site. Then, on holiday getaway in Ibiza, an individual started off taking part in Syd Barrett’s The Madcap Laughs, which I’d under no circumstances explored and it was a revelation. In my head, folks like him are seers, they’re not mad, every person else is. They see the truth.”

This attribute at first appeared in Prog 7.