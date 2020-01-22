Siobhan O’Leary met Eftychia Kathopouli in Glenrothes on January 31

RINGSIDE 22/01/2020

Siobhan O’Leary will travel to Scotland at the end of the month to make the breakthrough in the title fight.

The Kerry-born puncher from Limerick will meet the Scottish Greek Eftychia Kathopouli [3 wins, 1 loss] for the title of Celtic Nations last September before the whole show at the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes this Friday [31 January] was canceled, O’Leary is determined to take her chance and win her first professional belt.

The straightforward, fat super featherweight didn’t hide her desire to be fast and is already fighting for a title in her fourth fight. O’Leary notes, “I didn’t expect it to happen so quickly, but if I think about it, why not?” I have to move quickly and there is also a smaller pool.

“I don’t have time to hang out. I’m not 19 or 20. It’s what it is. I won’t be here in four or five years. I’m here to do what I can do in less time. If I do have to fight risky fights, I have to fight risky fights. I don’t think that’s risky, I think I knocked them out – of course I will say that too. “

The 37-year-old [3 wins, 2 elimination games, 0 defeats] is obviously very confident before her encounter in the highlands with domestic favorite Kathopouli. She describes how “if I have to worry about traveling or traveling to Scotland, I can continue to employ women as a boxing traveler for the rest of my career. What’s the point of it I am confident that I can win and it doesn’t matter where it is. Our team is confident. I go there confidently to bring back the title. Apparently this girl thinks she can blow me away, so put it on. You expect a 50:50 fight, we’ll see. “

January 31 will be O’Leary’s first six-round battle and a win would enable her to become part of the first Irish professional title fight against Elaine Greenan of Monaghan – a teammate of Kathopouli.

She explained how “it is a massive fight and I look forward to it. Winning a title is a great achievement, but it also opens doors. For me it paves the way for the Irish title fight. I want to be half of this historic fight and to play my part in Irish boxing history. It would be an honor, humble and grateful that this would go into my life and it is an important step in that direction. “