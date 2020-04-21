SiPearl, sponsored by the European processor initiative, announces the licensing of IP CPU Arm Zeus Neoverse

SiPearl, a new France-based company that is supported and receives grants from the European Commission’s European Processor Initiative project, has announced that it has licensed Arm’s next-generation Neoverse processor, codenamed Zeus.

SiPearl is still in its infancy as it was founded only in January of this year, but the new company has high goals as it aims to become the design house for European HPC lenses.

Maisons-Laffitte, France, April 21, 2020 – SiPearl, the company that is designing the high-performance low-consumption microprocessor for the European exascale supercomputer, has signed an important technology licensing agreement with Arm, the global provider of IP semiconductors. The agreement will allow SiPearl to benefit from the next generation high-performance, secure and scalable Arm® Neoverse ™ platform, codenamed in Zeusʺ, in addition to taking advantage of the robust Arm software and hardware ecosystem.

By taking advantage of the Arm “Zeus” platform, including Arm ™ POP ™ IP, on advanced FinFET2 technology, SiPearl can accelerate its design and guarantee exceptional reliability for a very high offer, both in terms of computing power and energy efficiency. , and be ready to launch its first generation of microprocessors in 2022.

The announcement today is more specifically about the company’s license agreement with Arm – saying that they will use the new core “Zeus”. Zeus follows on from the Neoverse N1 core “Ares”, and is expected to be the twin infrastructure of Arm’s Cortex-A77 mobile cores.

On the EPI website, the EC also provides a project roadmap, with the details of “N6” alongside the description of the Zeus core, which probably means that the chip will be designed on TSMC’s N6 process node – an improved variant. and advanced of the Node N7 manufacturers which maintains the design compatibility.

The project is another boost to the Arm server ecosystem after the latest success of Amazon’s Graviton2 chip, as well as the Ampere announcement of the Altra platform that we will see in a few months.

Related reading: