Sir Clive Woodward claims Owen Farrell had his worst game ever and punished England for getting Nick Tompkins

Sir Clive Woodward says Owen Farrell had his worst game ever on Sunday when England were beaten by France in six nations at the start.

Jonny May’s solo master class saved England from humiliation in Paris when one of the worst performances of the Eddie Jones era ended in a defeat of 24:17 that severely impacted her championship ambitions.

Owen Farrell looked lost to France at times

Jones had promised “brutal physicality” to France, but instead he was haunted by his unsettled runner-up World Cup champions when words that had caused controversy on this side of the channel returned to haunt him.

Les Bleus stormed 24-0 in the lead when captain Charles Ollivon made the second of his two attempts in the 55th minute. This was the reason for May to conjure up two devastating individual attempts.

Four months after an equally debilitating performance against South Africa in the World Cup final, the lack of cohesion of the Red Rose in the first half was alarming as the scars of this defeat were obvious in Japan.

And Woodward, who won the Grand Slam with England as captain in 1980, believes Eddie Jones needs to get his captain and team back on the ground before a massive test against Scotland in Murrayfield next Saturday.

The Red Rose was unable to destroy a French defense strengthened by the influence of Shaun Edwards

In his Daily Mail column, he wrote: “England should focus on becoming the best rugby team for the next 80 minutes to become the best rugby team ever. And then the next one. This is what true master teams do – they never go beyond themselves.

“The time to talk is now over, England has to react to this with its actions on the field, circle the cars and stop all this media hype that is just nonsense and makes them all look pretty stupid.

“Now they have to concentrate fully on a significantly improved display on and off the field against the Scots because you don’t make a mistake. The trip to Murrayfield on Saturday will be as difficult as in this game and I will make Scotland firm again favorites. “

“The experiment of playing Tom Curry at number 8 and Courtney Lawes at number six just didn’t work. Alex Dombrandt, who should have been in the squad from the start, has to start as a starter for the game in Scotland, and Curry has to return to its normal place with Lawes on the bench.

AFP or licensor

Nick Tompkins was unstoppable on his debut in Wales

“In England there was a lack of a strong ball carrier from the base or someone who did some hard yards and relocated the game. All of this creates defense problems. Yesterday, France only had to keep an eye on Ben Young, who did not enjoy a great game and offered little threat from the base. French defense has improved, but England has made it so easy for them.

“Luke Cowan-Dickie’s stronger scrummaging should probably start before Jamie George, who looked flat, and England needs George Kruis alongside Maro Itoje in the second row. Ellis Genge is another who has earned a start at Murrayfield. He really brought some intensity to the process.

“Owen Farrell endured the worst game he produced for England, but I would support him to be good, and in fact I would set him to 10, which means a place outside of the center for Jonathan Joseph.”

As in the final against South Africa in November, an early injury to a key player seriously disrupted English play. Kyle Sinckler was the unlucky player in November, but it was Manu Tuilagi who limped away with a groin injury after just 16 minutes in Paris on Sunday.

Manu Tuilagi was withdrawn early in Paris

Although Jonathan Joseph has an electric pace, England was still trying to implement the same crash ball philosophy that clearly aimed to get Tuilagi over the payline at every opportunity.

Just 24 hours before the narrow defeat against France, former English Under-20 world champion Nick Tompkins made a scoring debut for Wales and made a serious impression in his short appearance against Italy.

And given that Joseph couldn’t fire for England, Tompkins’ decision to pledge his citizenship to Wales seems more appropriate to Woodward.

“Inside Center depends on Manu Tuilagi’s fitness,” added Woodward. “If he is excluded, Ollie Devoto could go, but what a shame that England Wales somehow slips into the impasse to fill Saracens center Nick Tompkins, who made an excellent debut at Principality Stadium on Saturday.”

George Furbank had trouble influencing his international debut

“George Furbank looked like he had started a season too early, and overall it was a bit messy

“Eddie Jones has a really challenging week ahead of him because England has been beaten well. In just two pressurized rugby games, the mystique, magic and self-confidence of this English team were completely dissolved. It only shows what can happen if you stand in front of yourself and get distracted.

“Scotland will take their chances on Saturday. They were unlucky enough to lose to Ireland, they deserved something from the Dublin game, and if they can keep that thought in mind and get the Murrayfield crowd moving with an early score, England could expect another tough evening. “