Movahed Farah believes that the postponement of the Olympics may be a blessing in disguise for her gold medal.

The four-time Olympic champion will be 38 years old until next summer’s Tokyo event, after being pushed back by the Cronor virus epidemic a year later.

Farah intends to defend her 10,000-meter title and feels that extra time can be played again after two years of focusing on marathons.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

“I think it’s honest, it’s not a bad thing, because it gives you more time to practice, do more racing, because I used to go to the marathon and after that,” he told Sports Weekly. “Next year, straight to the track.”

Farah has admitted that he could return to action in the big northern match scheduled for September 13, but it will not be more than a half marathon.

“I don’t think of marathons to be honest with you,” he said. “I just think, Tokyo.

“You will surely see me doing something similar to what you have seen before. Do a few races and be strong and fit and go from there and use the route leading to the Tokyo Olympics, a combination of different races.” PA

[Tags TTranslate] Mo Farah [t] Athletics [Sports] More Sports [t] Sports