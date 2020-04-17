Sir Patrick Stewart is proud to present Graham Norton puzzle

Sir Patrick Stewart showed his puzzles (Photo: BBC)

Graham Norton Show returned with a new configuration when guests appeared in an episode in the comfort of their own home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The only Sir Patrick Stewart was the first guest (along with his wife Sunny Ozell) and he was looking forward to showing off his new hobby – putting together the puzzle.

Graham asked what the couple did during the blockade, and Sunny replied, “We are very lucky. He puts puzzles together, I cook and we catch up on TV. “

Sir Patrick, 79, quickly continued: “This is one of my ready-made puzzles. In fact, it’s framed because I set them all up. “

As you should, Patrick, because they are absolute masterpieces.

Showing his last completed puzzle, he continued: “And here I finished and I must be very careful because he is loose. This is a picture of Frank Stella made as a puzzle. It took weeks.

“It was very difficult because it is an abstract song and I spend a lot of time on it.

“Your and my friend Hugh Jackman, we both got a mention in this Saturday’s business edition of the New York Times as a puzzle.”

Then the X-Men star read Shakespeare’s daily sonnets, which he did every day to mark blockades across the UK.

If we could, we could watch Sir Patrick solve the puzzles all day.

Other guests include Ricky Gervais, Thandie Newton from Westworld, and Christine and The Queens.

Graham’s TV series, which usually films every week, is one of many programs forced to adapt after the coronavirus crisis, and some live audience programs need to be completely oriented, until government rulings change.

The Graham Norton Show launched its new version of the show last week, and Michael Sheen called to promote the quiz in which Chris Tarrant plays.

