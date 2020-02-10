Sir Ron Brierley did not plead guilty to possessing child abuse material

New Zealand investor and corporate raider Sir Ron Brierley has appeared before a Sydney court for allegedly owning child abuse material.

The 82-year-old multimillionaire Brierley was walking with a stick when he performed at Downing Center District Court today.

He has had six cases of child abuse.

The court heard that Brierley intends not to plead guilty, but a formal plea is still pending.

The 82-year-old was allegedly in possession of photos and videos of girls between the ages of two and 15 in sexually suggestive positions.

The 82-year-old was arrested at Sydney International Airport in December. (Getty)

The indictment also relates to documents that allegedly spoke of child rape.

The New Zealand-born businessman, who has a home in Sydney’s exclusive Point Piper, was arrested at Sydney International Airport in December after being searched while boarding a plane.

His laptop and electronic storage devices were found to contain large amounts of material related to child abuse.

Brierley, who is on bail, will appear before the same court on April 2.