In the first period of Boston [AP], Anthony Sirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored short-handed goals by 1:02, and Tampa Bay Lightning beat Boston Bruins 5-3 on Saturday night.

Cedric Packet and Alex Killan also gained lightning, leading 3-0 and squeezing the bullin after a wild second. Nikita Kcherov added an empty net goal, leaving 1:02 as Tampa Bay finished his four-game streak in Boston.

By the end of the game, Lightning and Bruins had combined 36 and 96 penalties in their second meeting in four days. Boston took part in the Eastern Conference leading game with 98 points. Lightning finished second with Washington with 89 points.

David Pastnack scored the 48th goal for Bruins, who won four straight wins but failed to recover from the initial deficit. Charlie McAvoy has goals and assists, and Sean Clarie has also scored in Boston.

Andrey Vasilewski made 35 saves of Lightning who lost 2-1 to Bruins at home on Tuesday.

Tuukka Rask has stopped 20 shots of Bruins.

Boston pulled 3-2 in the second quarter with goals from McAvoy and Clary. This was held twice when all five skaters of both clubs locked after the whistle. The second time, Zdeno Chara and Pat Maroon entangled near the center ice, leaving their teammates at 1:06. When Bradenpoint in Tampa Bay wiped the puck from the goal line, the suspension provided the authorities with the opportunity to consider what was originally called no goal, but replay allowed the puck to reach the entire line, Bullins showed that they pulled 3-2.

Clarie was scored and McAvoy was assisted.

At the end of the second period another scrum followed the horn, causing more penalties.

Cirelli’s Goal 5:08 was his first goal, raising Lightning to 1-0 just seven seconds after Lightning forward Barclay Goodrow dropped his elbow. Lightning scored again in the same power play. After 1:02, the bull-in just outside the zone turned over and Janigould set Selbachev out of the slot as a one-timer.

Boston’s Chris Wagner and Goodlaw penalized a two-minute penalty on non-sportsmanlike behavior in the first period after either separated before hitting the punch. The penalty delayed the match as both threw their gloves immediately out of the box.

Paquette climbed Tampa Bay 3-0 early in the second period in Season 7.

Note: The Bruins hosted a moment of silence before the game to commemorate the great Montreal Canadian great Henri Richard, who died on Friday at the age of 84. … mock cheering when a fan makes a simple save to Rask_after allowing his first game a goal in the first two shots he faced. … Lightning D Ryan McDonau has been injured for 14 consecutive games. … Tampa Bay led 2-0 after one period, despite a 14-5 outshoot in the first 20 minutes.

Lightning: Sunday at Detroit Red Wings.

Bruins: Tuesday night at the Philadelphia Flyer.

