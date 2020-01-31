Sister Act The Musical Adds Additional Dates To London’s Eventim Apollo – How To Get Tickets

Sister Act The Musical extends its race to the Eventim Apollo.

Before its first show, the musical starring Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders will now be running for an additional week.

Originally scheduled from July 29 to August 30, an additional week of performances was added due to demand.

This will see Whoopi Goldberg resume its role as Deloris in the 1992 blockbuster movie and its aftermath.

Saunders will play the role of Mother Superior – the same role played my Maggie Smith in the movies and the same role played by Goldberg herself when Sister Act played in the West End in 2010.

Presented in 2020, the show tells the story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. In custody, she is hidden in the only place where she will not be found – a convent.

Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious supervision of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her sisters find their voice while she unexpectedly finds hers in homage to the universal power of friendship, fraternity and music.

Read more

Related Articles

You can find out below how to get tickets for the newly announced shows.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 7 via Eventim here.

If you are looking for tickets for other dates, they are now also available on Eventim.

They are available from £ 29.50 plus booking fees.

.