sister-of-tampa-bay-coronavirus-patient-tests-positive-for-virus,-roommate-being-monitored,-governor-says

TAMPA (WFLA) — The second person in Hillsborough County and third in Florida has tested “presumptive positive” for the coronavirus, according to Florida’s governor office.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the sister of the woman who the CDC confirmed to have the virus Monday is the individual who tested “presumptive positive” Tuesday. The sister is a California resident but currently in isolation in Florida.

Testing “presumptive positive” for coronavirus means the subjects have tested positive for COVID-19 through state laboratories, however, the state is awaiting further confirmation from the Center for Disease Control.

This third patient in Florida is a California resident, but remains in isolation here in the state.

The initial Hillsborough County patient’s roommate is also in isolation, but has not tested positive at this time.

> TRACK THE CORONAVIRUS (opens in a new tab)”>>> TRACK THE CORONAVIRUS

The Center for Disease Control confirmed the two Florida “presumptive positive” tests yesterday, a woman in Hillsborough County and a man in Manatee County.

The governor’s office said another individual, the woman’s roommate is being monitored in isolation and awaiting test results. She has not tested positive at this time.

LATEST STORIES: