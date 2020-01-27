Sisters are being further separated

Photo: Shane Harvey (The CW) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Immediately after the crisis on infinite earth, Batwoman took the time to orient herself. Fortunately, “A Birthday Present” is a great reminder of what this show can do – it’s a real gift if you like.

The planning for the large crossover of the CW was split for the first time by the winter break, which made a certain sense, since there are five shows in the Arrowverse (officially – Black Lightning stays on its own) the majority). The move also ran the risk of slowing the crossover swing, but Batwoman this week proves it was the right choice. Beth’s great return is surprising and inevitable.

But don’t say that to Kate, who surrenders to aggression as soon as Beth shows up. Where Kate’s anger was once directed at Alice’s situation, it is not directed at her twin. But with Jacob Kane in jail and Mary, devastated by her mother’s loss, Kate has to seize that moment and get Alice before she escapes. Even though fans find it frustrating that Kate doesn’t find out right away, it seems like a natural reaction.

Speaking of Alice, she’s locked up in the Crows facility for most of this episode. Sophie’s interrogation allows the audience to finally learn more about Alice’s story, which has been taken hostage in an evil man’s house that consists of an incident that is only seen by people like Don’t F * ck With Cats. It has already been said, but the child actors in Batwoman are top notch. Spectators can see exactly the moment when young Beth goes from herself to her Alice personality, and it’s terrifying. Without freeing Alice from the terrible things she did, it’s tragic to know what made her separate her true self in her brain.

Photo: Shane Harvey (the CW)

The strangest thing this season is likely that adult Beth is in such a sensible position. Alice was insane perfection, and Rachel Skarsten, a brunette astrophysicist, turned things upside down to create her own second character. The characters and audience are well aware of the differences between Beth and Alice, and Batwoman really leans on this juxtaposition here, especially in the scene where Beth explains how Kate saved her from the car accident on Earth, where Kate lost her sister on Batwoman. Immediately afterwards, Alice describes how she was trapped with the emotion and insane passion that are clearly visible in her eyes. The change is scary and troubling. The way Alice reacted to Mary – her jealous anger at someone trying to fill Kate’s sibling gap – is still so fresh. The murder of Catherine is only a reminder that Alice has no time for mercy when it comes to influencing her feelings. Once Alice learns of Beth, lethal poison could be a blessing compared to what she invented for her lookalike.

Despite the focus on separating Alice and Beth, Kate still manages to solve this episode. Nobody outside blames her for the death of Beth and her mother. Everyone close to her has been saying for over a decade that she made the right and safe decision not to return to the car and save her twin. Of course, she never went away and hearing that Beth’s Kate saved her on Earth is a double blow to the stomach. It opens the wound of losing her sister insane and confirms that she hasn’t done enough.

Photo: Shane Harvey (the CW)

Given the chance to rescue her sister, Kate doesn’t want to fail. There are gaps in the plan to send Beth undercover as Alice, the biggest of which is Alice’s crazy nature. They could not have known that Mouse would have a number of code words that Beth would not know about in advance. The duplicity of Kate and Beth may not have worked, but the scene in which Kate has to save Beth from a burning car is expertly made. The stakes were as high as the twins’ childhood – it really felt like Kate was losing Beth again. This Beth is so new to the world of crimefighting and she doesn’t feel like she should exist at the same time as Alice. Her death felt almost inevitable, although it would have been the cruelest joke.

Now that she has (a) saved Beth, Kate finally has this chip off her shoulder. But, as is the rule in Arrowverse, you can’t be happy for long without experiencing a tragedy around the corner, which in the end suggests Beth’s headache. Even more threatening is that one of the Beth Kanes must die so that the other remains on earth. We know what Kate is looking for, but we have to see how things go.

