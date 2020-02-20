[sisters-carry-on-family-members-automobile-body-small-business-in-san-dimas,-profitable-awards-for-developing-tailor-made-cars]

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) — It is not uncommon for women to get the job done in the family automotive enterprise. But two Southern California sisters are pretty considerably palms-on. Theresa Contreras and Sara Morosan work LGE-CTS Motorsports in San Dimas, an automobile entire body business that their father launched years in the past.

“The reason my mother and father started the car physique shop was due to the fact my father liked performing on vehicles,” said Theresa.

Although the store even now does normal car system operate, it’s personalized autos that have seriously place the enterprise, and Theresa and Sara, on the automotive map. For a range of a long time, they’ve been producing custom vehicles for huge automakers to display screen at the massive Specialty Equipment Sector Affiliation trade present in Las Vegas. Wild vehicles that have not just wowed the crowds, but garnered these clever siblings some awards.

“I assume it can be mainly because we go to so a lot of distinctive sorts of exhibits. Distinctive sorts of client demonstrates, and you see factors in the hot rod earth, and we are going to assume ‘Hey, how can we incorporate that into our truck establish,'” stated Sara.

And they’re always at it for common clients as perfectly. Word has distribute speedily that this spouse and children-operate store is a area to personalize your truck, in particular 1 that will go off-highway.

“It’s truly about be highly regarded for what you do,” pointed out Theresa.

These two women of all ages love what they do, and are lifelong off-highway lovers, so on weekends they get to play with the automobiles they build. But they’re also about giving back to the group, significantly when it comes to automotive education and learning for young people. They are heavily included with the AXC automotive experiments application at the nearby Fairplex. It is really basically a centralized auto shop for high school pupils, as quite a few individual universities really don’t present that kind of trade instruction any more.

“We have Car 101 by 104, and this yr we additional welding, and fabrication, and auto entire body,” mentioned Sara.

So you could possibly see a actually neat truck on the highway and question what man arrived up with it. In this case, “that person” may possibly be 1 of these two really experienced and imaginative … females.