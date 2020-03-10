Sisters of Sisterhood

Manchester Albert Hall

20 March 20th

Live review

Great new songs, a re-discovered flash and that sound again – even if it was nerds today, it was great tonight. Can the long-awaited new album come out?

Mercy Sisters are true to the mystery of the puzzle in a snow-covered puzzle.

This is far from a regular rock show and they are not a regular band. Their promotional / thematic approach confound and confront with dark themes and dark humor and, like many post-punk bands, they rarely lose touch to Trad Rock.

For starters, they still work their music on a drum machine. At the back of the stage, there was no drama involving a sweaty drum beat by Dr. Avala Che. With the twinkling lights, Doc is the only faithful member of the band, and with his own battery power comes to HI. During his journey through the heart, he saw more dark and unusual experiences in this strange work. Dark.

Currently, the good Doctor has a caregiver who keeps his hands up in the air and pursues a strong technological end for a sister weapon. In fact, this is a marriage between technology and its elements. That age-old technological dance and the old-school guitars are a warm welcome and a list of rockstarists has made this band even more modern and works for them to this day. Surprisingly, receiving a rock at the beginning of their career has always been a highlight and there is a love / hate that goes along with the form to this day.

Nowadays, using drum machines adds to the band’s unusual killer nature. In the world of sisters, the drums do not give power and the record is left out. This is not just raw meat and muscle, but also attracting electric tribes. It’s deadly and deadly and it only takes a minute to add up. Sisters don’t have to push the air – instead they push the keys but it’s a robot that adds to their hit and takes them to the tribal and grid that takes them to the most room.

Rock himself is a victim of burglars and shocking rituals, and of course there are things out there in this game – the mysterious Andrew Elriich is understood by the two guitarists who know all the rock god and play great.

In many ways, this is a show that emphasizes the black hole in a way that makes the band so appealing. May In an interview with Luder in 2016, Andrew said, “Terror is My Pleasure for Other People,” and contains a whole new album that will not come to an end unless it is a great title. If kinks and sex guns play the same card – the highest IQ. But if he is a bold singer Jagger Rock, his sisters are a lot from the same school.

As mentioned, the black hole sisters absorb all the power of the spectators. They are not here to please you. This is a post-season band that asks questions and keeps secrets.

It’s not an easy show – there are definitely lonely times, there are music festivals in the air, and there the songs do not believe Andrew Erinchich made it easy. There are not a few bands in rock music that command such deep love and intense debate among disaster fans. There are no bands that have had as much impact as the sisters have done for one decade before the strike.

Not that they are lost.

They continued to visit and write new songs … bullets that never released on YouTube or online seats and continued to browse and write more than 20 new songs, as if ‘what if’ before breaking the bank.

Can you get more magical than that?

And yet

And anyway, maybe you feel like you’re about to release something.

There are some great new songs today, as the tanks are just as strong as any of their tanks and Elrich is recording James Ray’s vocals on the sister project, which means his voice is re-recorded and released.

Then the new songs there …

There is an amazing device to call now, er, Device It works in its current form, but you can’t help thinking that there will be voices and poems in the end. Maybe Andrew’s Minor – emptying things together and throwing all the words together is probably a exercise!

There is a real shock and darkness He showed me a toy It is typically a multi-layered layout and clever vocal game as it delivers a raised piece surrounded by kik guitarists. There is also Black canvas – A new song sung today. Eritrichich said, “This guy is going to be a little weird” before the actual acoustic guitar picks up. It goes with a rotating guitar image and Dr. Avery’s muted vocals and colorful acoustic guitar. The sounds of the Eld whiskers are in the middle of a whisper and a whisper. The song sounds cinematic pieces – I wonder why Andrew usually doesn’t write the soundtracks of a movie – he has the vision of the Amphsaffers and Cinemoscope to make it work. He seems to be the next type of Thomas Mansell, as he sits in his studio studio, where he shares his disjointed pieces, which is associated with his love of live music.

But Genevieve It’s another song that will get the first airport tonight. This way of playing is part of a drama that explores the sounds associated with Eretrich’s sound as it delivers a melody and tension and change into a classic classical era.

Finally, years later, after a few new songs that have been played and then removed, the band feels ready to deliver the album. Here is a delayed spring here – and the hours are right. All of those defeats of life and politics have come to fruition from the days of Eretrich. May In an interview in 2016, he told me when the most disorganized album would be released and whether Trump would be released. He didn’t pass that time as Trump, but when the President’s orange scandal comes back, he has another chance to make his word for it. The second time

These new songs sound great – all you need is bass lines. Documentary Avarche plays most of the bus routes from the digital center. But by cutting true base, it results in perfection. I understand, I really like the bass and I play the bass in the ambulance. On the other hand, this may be because the bass was very key in many key sister songs. With the recording Fender P, I go down to the studio and stop the bus lines – for now. One of the best is that I stand and stand with the new tunes. Intentional swelling allowed by the black hole band

And yet

But we are looking for a living space for this black hole – there is no room for this thoughtful and strange journey to show the journey. Sisters fans are always open to debate and band. The message boards travel great or horrible, and each visit comes out more often than the year before.

There is something magical about this, even for people who cry out because your dark cloud is rejected.

At the time, they were full of melodies and glittery melodies This crash The whole place is in his hands. Literally, it is an acidic song that sings and is a universal instrument. It’s a great music and classic of the day – to a great extent, in its connection to the dance floor, and the sisters dance the song together – the dark beauty of wonder, this chorus sounds like a joke and brighter than ever.

A bit like a bandage themselves.

