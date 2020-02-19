[sites-to-keep-and-accommodations-close-to-victoria-park-for-all-points-east-competition]

We will use your electronic mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Noticefor specifics of your information safety legal rights Invalid Email

In late May, Victoria Park will after once again perform host to All Details East with a collection of top musical functions by now verified for the 10 working day festival.

The most current announcement was The Kooks & The Wombats who will headline on Saturday May perhaps 30. Tickets for the day go on normal sale on Friday (February 20) here.

Also undertaking throughout the two-weekend competition are Tame Impala, Massive Assault and Kraftwerk with additional names to be declared in the coming months.

If you might be setting up on earning a weekend of it you can locate out the finest locations to continue to be and most economical rates around Victoria Park below.

All Details East Line-Up So Much

Sat May 23 – Tame Impala

Sunshine Might 24 – Huge Assault

Fri May possibly 29 – Kraftwerk

Sat May well 30 – The Kooks & The Wombats

All tickets to the All Details East Pageant can be discovered on AXS.com/ seetickets.com/ ticketmaster.co.british isles.

In which to keep all over Victoria Park

Among the listings that are currently offered (and can be discovered on the map earlier mentioned) is a wonderful ‘East California-inspired’ flat on the periphery of the park alongside the Hertford Union Canal.

Listings further afield fall in price with a significant cluster of accessible AirBnB’s all over London Fields and together Regent’s Canal.

All Factors East FAQ’s

Q: Can I bring a bag?

A: We will not allow for large luggage into All Details East but you will be permitted to choose smaller baggage and handbags in with you. We class compact baggage as no much larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm or typical handbags.

Q: Can I convey a seat?

A: Seats and chairs of any variety not permitted into the event. This features seat sticks and inflatable seats. This is a completely standing party.

Q: Can I provide foodstuff and drink?

A: No foodstuff or consume is permitted to be brought into the function (With the exception of h2o in unopened plastic containers of up to 500ml).

To find out extra, head to: https://www.allpointseastfestival.com/data/function-data/