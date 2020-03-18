Sitharaman lashes out at Congress over ‘1991 Pandit massacre’, suggests BJP introduced peace to J&K

File image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday aggressively defended the Modi government’s handling of the Jammu and Kashmir problem and pointed out that the citizens of the state experienced been denied human rights for a extended time.

Sitharaman talked about the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits and the denial of legal rights to ladies, courtesy the exclusive status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Narsanhar (massacre) happened in J&K in 1991. Kashmiri Pandits were being driven out. Not a phrase from the Congress members… Exactly where was human rights contact then? Kashmiri Pandits do not have rights?” she requested, while responding to a debate in the Lok Sabha on the J&K funds.

Manish Tiwari, Congress MP intervened and acknowledged that what happened to Kashmiri Pandits was incredibly unlucky and a travesty of justice. He, nonetheless, pointed out that, “The governing administration at the centre was a federal government led by V.P. Singh and supported by the BJP and CPI(M). It was not a Congress government. It happened in 1990.”

Sitharaman countered this by saying the Congress came to power in 1991 but did not do just about anything to address the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits.

“Why could you not just take the Kashmiri Pandits again? Until now, they are languishing outside,” she reported,

Sitharaman even further pointed out that J&K did not have a human legal rights fee, a statutory commission for women of all ages, or a commission to shield the rights of the backward castes

Women of all ages of J&K stood to shed their property if they married outdoors their condition, she claimed, including that even panchayat elections did not take place due to the exclusive status.

Sitharaman explained numerous associates who participated in the debate spoke with a great deal of emotion, and felt that the J&K finances ought to not be mentioned right here and should really be discussed in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

She pointed out that this was not the initially time that this experienced happened and went on to list situations when the spending budget and appropriation bills of the state have been talked about in Parliament in between 1991 and 1996.

“We are not carrying out this for the initial time… Now at least it is a union territory,” she mentioned.

Sitharaman also went on to list all that experienced transformed following 5 August in Jammu and Kashmir, as demanded by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“There is no corruption now, transparent tendering course of action is taking place, block growth council elections had been efficiently undertaken,” she claimed.

She included that owing to the endeavours of the central federal government, cement costs experienced fallen, and businessmen observed it much easier to approach the centre.

“We made sure that J&K will get justice, there will be a accurate feeling of peace and there will be enhancement.”

In August 2019, the Narendra Modi govt revoked Article 370 and split the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir (with a point out legislature) and Ladakh (without a state legislature).

