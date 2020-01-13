Sitting “Pretty”: Green Bay Packers defeated Seattle Seahawks 28-23 to go to the NFC Championship Game | to rise national sport

Loading...

GREEN BAY – The knowing smile that crumpled Aaron Rodgers’ bearded mug on Sunday night said it all. There was nothing ugly about what he and the Green Bay Packers had just accomplished.

Six weeks ago, Packers’ two-time NFL MVP quarterback was tired of the team’s victories being considered insufficient style points. At that time, he uttered the phrase that may be on the list there with the title “R-E-L-A-X” from 2014 and the title “Run the Table” from 2016.

“I wouldn’t mind,” he had said that afternoon, “ugly to win up to the Super Bowl.”

36-year-old Rodgers and the Packers are now a win from this Super Bowl LIV berth thanks to a 28:23 win over the never-given Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Sunday evening.

And unlike so many of their 13 wins earlier this year, this was truly a work of art.

Rodgers was masterful, completing 16 of 27 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and two sacks (113.7 rating, his fourth highest of the season).

Far receiver Davante Adams was out on the field picking up eight passes for a 160-meter franchise single-game record and two touchdowns – with each of his catches, including a 32-yard clutch on a beautiful Rodgers rainbow throw on third- and-8 with 2 minutes, 19 seconds to play in the game.

That catch, as well as Rodgers’ 9-yard goal, which put Jimmy Graham shortly after the 2-minute warning, made the packers on the annoying Seahawks run out of time. Graham also came through after a high and low season, picking up three passes for 49 yards, including a 13-yard for the Packers’ first touchdown and a 27-yard for the 40-yard Rodgers-to-Adams touchdown goal The middle of the third quarter was the key difference in the game.

And the defenses, brought to their knees by quarterback Russell Wilson and the understaffed Seahawks, delivered the decisive successes when Za’Darius and Preston Smith were successful all season – four combined sacks, including Preston’s farewell to Wilson, lost 6 yards 2:32 to play on the last ball of the Seahawks.

“We have had many ugly victories this year,” Rodgers admitted. “But in those moments we came up with plays.

“It’s a special feeling. We talked about this before the last ride in the crowd. These are the moments you work for and think of in the off-season – the chance to put a game away. And as I said, it doesn’t have to be nice most of the year when you talked about the aesthetics of our victories.

“But what we did is to close games in the right way.” Our defense, although they gave up a few goal chases in the second half, made a big stop there. We put together (as an insult) the drive that ended the game. It is a good feeling. “

The Packers (14-3) will try to drive that feeling to their first Super Bowl berth since winning the Super Bowl XLV in Rodgers’ third year as a starter. To get there, they’ll have to take on the best-manned San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game next Sunday in Santa Clara, California.

The 49ers, who defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday to advance, knocked the Packers 37-8 down at Levi’s Stadium on November 28.

“I think there is a lot to learn (from this game),” said head coach Matt LaFleur in the first year. “It’s a really good football team. And we know that we have to do our best to keep up with them. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, I think we weren’t the last time.”

The Packers kicked off and set the tone for the game on their first ride. Aaron Jones exploded for 23 yards from the left tackle on the first attack. Graham’s third and eighth-place catch from the 36-yard line in Seattle kept the ride alive, and after absorbing a 4-yard sack to place third and seventh on Seattle’s 20-yard line, hit Rodgers Adams on the left sideline for a 7-0 lead.

Jones ‘1-yard touchdown run at the beginning of the second quarter, triggered by Adams’ 11, 18, and 15-yard catches and an 18-yard pass interference penalty he drew on the Seahawks, increased the lead to 14-3, making it seem that the packers could have an easy route to the NFC championship game.

Of course not. Even after Jones had another 1-yard touchdown at half-time to increase the lead to 21-3, the Packers knew from experience – even players who hadn’t played in the 2014 NFC championship game in Seattle – that Wilson would not give up would.

Sure enough, after Adams ‘second touchdown raised the Packers’ lead to 28-10, Wilson led 84 and 79 meter races, the second ending in a 1-yard Marshawn Lynch touchdown run.

While the lightning-fast corner kick of Jaire Alexander against Wilson in the 2-point change with 9:33 in the game ensured that the Seahawks could not tie the game and force overtime with a field goal, the Packers still had to hold out for the love life against elusive Wilson, who ended the game with 21 of 31 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown (106.5 points) while running seven times for 64 yards to lead the Seahawks’ exhausted bottom game.

But the Packers’ defense stopped him on Seattle’s last voyage when Preston Smith’s sack forced a barge, and Rodgers, Adams, Graham, and LaFleur made sure Seattle didn’t get another chance. After Graham’s catch, Rodgers knelt the final 1:48.

“All I can say is that this was pretty significant for our entire season. Another game is imminent,” said LaFleur, whose team decided 9-1 this year with a score (eight points or less) has less). “I am so proud of our boys and how they fight and play against each other. They are a resilient group. Sometimes it was not always nice, but it was great that at the end of the game we played games when we had to.

“Our defense released Russell, and then there is no better way to end a football game than in a 4-minute mode where you have to convert a few thirds downs.” I am happy for all of our boys. It took a lot of effort. “

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver, Davante Adams (17), is waiting for a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Seattle Seahawk in an NFC playoff on Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) late fourth quarter. The Packers retrieved the ball and ran out of the clock. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Seattle Seahawk in an NFC playoff on Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets a pass that he ran in the 3rd quarter for a 40-yard touchdown. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Seattle Seahawk in an NFC playoff on Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

