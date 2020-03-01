SIU Football | Chinn out to squash any inquiries about his athleticism at NFL Blend

CARBONDALE — Jeremy Chinn is the tallest safety out of the 26 at the NFL Blend in Indianapolis and has bigger palms than Joe Burrow. But the 1st consensus All-American in SIU historical past considering that MyCole Pruitt in 2014 however faces inquiries about exactly where he matches greatest at the next degree.

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound safety with the 32 1/eight-inch arms and nine 5/eight-inch hands is major sufficient to enjoy again there and also has encounter at cornerback. Chinn began various games at corner his freshman calendar year and also as a junior when accidents took out the Salukis’ best-eight defensive backs. When he runs the 40-yard sprint, and runs the three-cone drill, and the 20-garden shuttle, and the 60-lawn shuttle at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, he hopes to verify to just about every NFL crew he can engage in any where they want him to.

“I’m seeking forward to showing what I can do, athletically,” Chinn stated. “I really don’t know if which is a problem mark for most groups, but if there is a problem mark at the blend, I glimpse ahead to erasing that problem mark.”

Chinn answered a large amount of concerns for NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl in January. He practiced most of the 7 days back again at protection, but quite a few NFL teams enjoy a blend of solitary-substantial safeties and with these players down in the box.

“Just me coming in at 219, being the largest protection, and getting equipped to run as properly as anyone out there,” Chinn stated. “Just showing my flexibility as very well, exterior playing corner, the 1-high security, to participating in the down safety in protect-3s and playing in the slot, so, just staying all all around the area, I sense, undoubtedly helped me a great deal.”

Chinn performed down near the line of scrimmage to support SIU’s run protection a ton in 2019, registering 71 tackles. He experienced a job-significant 15 stops in the Salukis’ earn at Western Illinois and also picked off a group-superior four passes. Chinn’s 13 vocation interceptions rank fifth in SIU record, and his 6 compelled fumbles are tied for the next-most in school history.

“I think he has a wonderful prospect to demonstrate that he’s 1 of the most effective athletes in the complete draft,” SIU mentor Nick Hill explained. “I know which is what he is looking to do. I’m proud of him. When you start chatting about initially-spherical draft select, you happen to be speaking about an elite degree that will not occur all over considerably no make a difference exactly where you perform. It’s daily life-altering for certain. Jeremy can manage it.”

A person CBS Sporting activities analyst projected Chinn as a achievable initial-spherical draft decide on. ESPN.com has Chinn rated as the seventh-ideal security in the draft in its hottest mock draft. Alabama safety Xavier McKinney and LSU security Grant Delpit are projected to go in the first round, and the two are at the incorporate.

Chinn and the rest of the defensive backs have been scheduled to do the bench press at the combine Saturday. His are living exercises at the mix are scheduled to air on NFL Community from one-6 p.m.