SIU football | Davis, Chinn leads Team Awards 2019 | National sport

CARBONDALE – Running back D.J. Davis and security Jeremy Chinn were named Tony Bleyer team MVP at the SIU football team awards ceremony in January.

Davis, one of two 1000-yard runners for the 7-5 Salukis, had 1,026 yards and four touchdowns on 189 carry in 10 games last season. He missed two games after breaking an elbow in Arkansas State in week 4, but returned against No. 18 Youngstown State. Davis also got 19 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, returned three passes for 11 yards, and scored five kickoff returns for 92 yards.

Davis, the SIU’s previous leader in jump start, rushed for 2,697 yards and 13 points in four years and got 112 passes for 908 yards and seven touchdowns. His 2,697 careers are fifth in school history.

Chinn, a 6-foot-3, 212-pound strong security for the Salukis last season, ended his career with 243 tackles, 13 interceptions, 31 defended passes and six forced fiddles. He finished 17th in the vote for the Buck Buchanan Award 2019, which goes to the nation’s best FCS defensive player. He has been a selection for all conferences in recent years and has experience in cornerback and security.

Chinn started several games at Cornerback during his college career and Safety and led the Salukis 2019 with four interceptions. He also had 71 tackles. Chinn was the only Saluki on the first team of the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference and one of eight SIU All-Conference winners last season. He was selected to participate in the Senior Bowl and was invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis later this month. After the season, Chinn was appointed to the 28-player Athlon Sports FCS All-America team on January 15 and the FCS ADA academic all-star team.

Redshirt newcomer Javon Williams Jr., who comes from Centralia, was the offensive player of the year. Williams plunged to a team high of 1,038 yards and 17 touchdowns on 162 carry chips, got two touchdown passes and threw two touchdown passes. Chinn was the defensive player of the Salukis of the year.

Linebacker Cody Crider, who was eligible for the sixth time and will compete in 2020, was chosen as the toughest Saluki. Davis received the Harry Bobbitt Spirit Award and the second linebacker Bryson Strong won the Most Improved Player Award. Strong started in the last seven games of the year and had 61 stops, the fourth most in the squad. Newcomer guard Chase Evans and newcomer full-back Will Hopkins have been named offensive and defensive boy scouts of the year.