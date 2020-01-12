SIU football | Salukis’ Davis selected for Hula Bowl National sport

Loading...

CARBONDALE – D.J. Davis, SIU’s fifth leading rusher of all time, accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl in Hawaii, according to a tweet from Saluki Football on Friday.

Davis, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound run back from Pompano Beach, Florida, is only the second Saluki in history to accept an invitation to play in Honolulu. Former running back Arkee Whitlock, a Saluki Hall of Famer, played at the 2006 event. This year’s game will take place on Sunday, January 26th at Aloha Stadium and will include NCAA players from all divisions as well as international players from Japan, Canada, Australia, Great Britain and Polynesia with historical connections to the islands.

Davis rushed in 10 games last season for 1,026 yards and four touchdowns on 189 broadcasts. He missed two games after breaking his elbow in Arkansas State in week 4, but returned against No. 18 Youngstown State. Davis also got 19 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, returned three passes for 11 yards, and scored five kickoff returns for 92 yards. Davis, the SIU’s previous leader in jump start, rushed for 2,697 yards and 13 points in four years and got 112 passes for 908 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Blessings …” Davis tweeted Friday night. “All the praise and glory of God! Salukis in Hawaii.”

SIU trainer Nick Hill tweeted: “Incredible young man. He told the boy scouts all year round that this child will find a way. Can trainers come with me?”

Davis had five 100-yard games in his senior year, rushing for a season high 194 yards to 30 transfers in a win in West Illinois. Red shirt newcomer Javon Williams Jr., finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the best FCS newcomer in the country, led the SIU with 1,038 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns. Williams and Davis were the first Saluki tandems to go 1,000 yards or more that season.

SIU went 7-5 in total and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Saluki Security Jeremy Chinn accepted an invitation to attend the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, January 25.

• Salukis add defense tackle from Monroe College: SIU signed a defensive duel earlier this week against Devin Love, a 6-3, 190-pound freshman at Monroe (New York) College. Love, a first team all-conference tip, had 38 duels, 7.0 duels for defeats and 3.5 sacks for the 8-3 squad.

Love is the fifth defender in SIU class 2020 to join three new players and Jacob Poetzl from Ellsworth (Kansas) Community College, a six to four kilogram second defense game. Poetzl was a commendation of NJCAA All-American after leading his team with 11.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

• NDSU quarterback wins Walter Payton Award: North Dakota’s quarterback Trey Lance, the offensive player of the year and the newcomer of the year at the MVFC, won the Walter Payton Award for Best Offensive Player at FCS on Friday evening. Lance, a red shirt newcomer from Marshall, Minnesota, became the first newcomer to win the award and only the fourth NDSU player to receive a national player of the year award.

Lance joined Harlon Hill Trophy-winning quarterbacks Jeff Bentrim (1986) and Chris Simdorn (1990) and Buck Buchanan award-winning defense game Kyle Emanuel (2014). Lance tried 278 career passes without stopping in Saturday’s national championship game and broke the school record of 152. He led the bison to a 15-0 record in his first year as a starter, and is 186 out of 277 this season with 2,714 passes. 28 touchdowns and no interceptions. The 2,714 pass yards and 28 touchdown passes are school records for a newcomer to NDSU.