six-12-months-outdated-boy,-father-wounded-right-after-shooting-in-baldwin-hills-place:-lapd

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A 6-12 months-previous and his father were wounded in a capturing Saturday evening in the Baldwin Hills location of Los Angeles, police say.

The shooting was described all over five p.m. around Somerset and Santo Tomas drives, according to the Los Angeles Law enforcement Division.

Police are browsing for a suspect.

Police mentioned the victims ended up transported to a clinic and are in stable issue.

No more information was instantly readily available.

