Six Banners Continued Over Monthly Charge During COVID-19 Pandemic

Six Flags Theme Parks continues to charge thousands of customers at full price, despite being closed … thus claiming the angry customer has now filed a lawsuit.

Shahriyar Rezai-Hariri theme park SoCal has been asked to take action claiming that The Six Flags “has made the improvement decision to continue charging all customers a monthly membership fee while banning access access to Six Flags Magic Mountain “as the coronavirus spreads worldwide.

In the documents, obtained by TMZ, Rezai-Hariri said the park was closed on March 13 but “unlike its competitors in the industry, [Six Flags] continues to charge thousands of customers every month. fee – at full price. ” He also claims that the company can continue to charge customers “unauthorized” because it has their credit and debit cards on file from when they first purchased the passes.

Rezai-Hariri is suing because he said it would be unreasonable for Six Flags to intentionally bilk customers while its parks are closed. He sued for all customers dealing with ongoing monthly payments… and claims damages exceed $ 5 million.

It should be noted … a rep for Six Flags spoke to us last week only charging pass holders chose to continue paying. And those who do receive a free pass upgrade. Those who do not wish to continue paying are directed to reach the company.