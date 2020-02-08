Six children are killed in a house fire in Mississippi, mother

February 8 (UPI) – A house fire in Mississippi killed a mother and her six children overnight.

The fire broke out on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. on Old Vicksburg Road and Hobby Farm Road in Clinton, Missouri, according to Clinton Fire Department chief Jeff Blackledge.

The mother, 33, and children aged 1 to 15 years died in the fire. Their names have not been published.

The father is in the hospital after suffering smoke, burns, cuts, and bruises when he tries to save his family, said Mark Jones, a spokesman for the city of Clinton.

The Clinton Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal investigated the cause of the fire, although no foul is expected, Jones said.

“The house had gone up in flames and we know it was built in 1951,” said Jones.

Investigators will “be on the lookout for anything that started the fire, smoke detectors and burglar bars on the windows,” he said, adding that it could be next week before the cause of the fire is determined.

Jones said the father and his sons sometimes do gardening for some of the neighbors and the family is “one of the nicest people” he has met.

It took about 45 minutes for the four-engine fire and a cart to control the scene.

“We ask for your prayer,” said Jones on behalf of the family and first responders.