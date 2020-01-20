Six cold weather shelters will open in Hillsborough County on Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – Shelters will be opened on Monday evening for the homeless and those who live in Hillsborough County without sufficient warmth.
The night lows are in the upper 30s to the lower 40s, the chills in the lower 30s to the middle 30s.
Protection sites:
Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St. in Tampa
Opens at 6pm for adults
Telephone: (813) 347-8333
Amazing love services
3304 E. Columbus Drive in Tampa
Opens at 6pm for adults
Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 6321 US 301 S. in Riverview
Opens at 6pm for adults
Telephone: (813) 716-3996
Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in the city of ‘N Country
Opens at 6pm for adults and their pets
Telephone: (813) 554-5004
Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma
Opens at 6pm for adults
Telephone: (813) 671-7672
Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
Families receive motel vouchers here before 5 p.m.
Outside business hours: (813) 209-1077
If you would like to drive to an animal shelter, you can call the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line at 813-272-7272 from 4:00 p.m. until capacity is reached or until 7 p.m.
