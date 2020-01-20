Six cold weather shelters will open in Hillsborough County on Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – Shelters will be opened on Monday evening for the homeless and those who live in Hillsborough County without sufficient warmth.

The night lows are in the upper 30s to the lower 40s, the chills in the lower 30s to the middle 30s.

Protection sites:

Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 W. Platt St. in Tampa

Opens at 6pm for adults

Telephone: (813) 347-8333

Amazing love services

3304 E. Columbus Drive in Tampa

Opens at 6pm for adults

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 6321 US 301 S. in Riverview

Opens at 6pm for adults

Telephone: (813) 716-3996

Jackson Springs Recreation Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road in the city of ‘N Country

Opens at 6pm for adults and their pets

Telephone: (813) 554-5004

Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma

Opens at 6pm for adults

Telephone: (813) 671-7672

Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

Families receive motel vouchers here before 5 p.m.

Outside business hours: (813) 209-1077

If you would like to drive to an animal shelter, you can call the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line at 813-272-7272 from 4:00 p.m. until capacity is reached or until 7 p.m.

LAST STORIES: