Six coronavirus vaccines in human trials bring hope for early success – India news

Coronavirus vaccine human safety trials began Thursday in Oxford, with the first two of 800 healthy volunteers recruited for a study injected with the new vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. This is the sixth coronavirus vaccine to enter the first phase of clinical trials, raising hopes of an antidote to the virus that continues to ravage the world.

The trial will investigate whether the new vaccine is safe and whether it can produce potent immune responses against Sars-Cov-2, a virus that causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19), and protect healthy people from infection.

The vaccine is made from a weakened version of the common cold adenovirus, ChAdOx1, which has been genetically modified to prevent human infection.

To develop the vaccine, researchers added the genetic material ChAdOx1 from the surface protein of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the spike glycoprotein (S), which causes the virus to bind to Ace2 receptors to enter human cells and cause infection.

“This type of vaccine uses recombinant technology in which you insert a gene for an important virus protein you want to build immunity into, a weak virus that can safely infect human beings. Here is a Sars-CoV-2 protein that enters cells into a weak adenovirus. It is expected that weak recombinant adenovirus infection will cause the development of antibodies against the spike protein Sars-CoV2, generating immunity, “said Dr. Anurag Agrawal, director of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology.

“The ChAdOx1 vaccine uses a modified adenovirus carrying the coronavirus protein as a Trojan horse to enter human cells. Cells begin to create and release spike proteins, and, bingo, the immune system responds, “said Dr. T Jacob John, professor emeritus and former head of virology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

The vaccine is safe and well tolerated, but some people may report mild and temporary side effects, such as sore throat, headache or fever in the first few days after vaccination, the researchers said. In the study, half of healthy volunteers, between the ages of 18 and 55, will receive the Covid-19 vaccine and half will control the vaccine, which protects against meningitis.

“By vaccinating ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, we hope to enable the body to recognize and develop an immune response to the spike protein that will help stop the Sar-CoV-2 virus from entering human cells and thus prevent infection,” he said researchers led by Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group.

The ChAdOx1 vaccine platform has been used to produce vaccine candidates against many viruses, including those causing influenza, chikungunya and zika. The Oxford group used it to develop a vaccine against Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (Mers) coronavirus, which has shown promising results in clinical trials.

If the tests are successful, scientists hope a million doses will be ready by September and drastically increase production thereafter.

“Viral vector-based vaccines offer high levels of protein expression, have long-term stability and induce strong immune responses in humans, making them highly effective,” said Dr NK Ganguly, former director-general of the Indian Council for Medical Research.

The development of the Covid-19 vaccine has progressed at an unprecedented pace and scale, with 78 projects reaching an active stage of development since China shared the Sars-CoV-2 genetic sequence with the World Health Organization on January 12, 2020, according to the Coalition of Innovation for epidemic readiness (Cepi), one of the world’s largest public donors for vaccine development.

Like the Oxford Vaccine Group, most developers use existing work on Mers vaccines and rapid response platforms with 2019-nCoV genetic sequences inserted to accelerate vaccine development. The focus of the research is on the nucleotide-based platform, which are the building blocks of genetic material, DNA and RNA, due to their potential for speed and flexibility for antigen manipulation.

“The Oxford Vaccine will be the third CEPI-funded vaccine to enter Phase I trials, along with INOV’s INO-4800 DNA vaccine candidate and Moderna’s mRNA-1273 candidate … Creating a safe, effective and globally available vaccine is our best hope is to end this pandemic. We aim to do this at a speed never seen in vaccine development, “said Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of Cepi, in a statement.

Cepi has launched eight Covid-19 vaccine development projects with Curevac, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Modern, Novavax, the University of Hong Kong, the University of Queensland, and a consortium led by the Paster Institute, with the aim of submitting at least three vaccine candidates to the regulatory authority for issuing a general use permit.

“If international vaccine testing is successful, its urgent use can be sanctioned globally. If the vaccine trial is well-designed and successful anywhere in the world, it can be used because the virus is the same. Some other countries are better suited for efficacy trials, but in India, there is no need for regular court approval after emergency authorization, ”said Dr. Ganguly.

Vaccine development takes an average of 10.71 years from the preclinical phase, with a 6% chance of entering the market, according to a study in PLOS One, a peer-reviewed journal.

Flexible and parallel phases of vaccine development, innovative regulatory processes and advanced development capacities have contributed to rapid development, which has traditionally lasted an average of ten years. Even accelerated efforts, like the one for the first Ebola vaccine, took five years.

Pun Institute for Serum from India (SII) has partnered with Oxford University to manufacture vaccines in India. “SII plans to start manufacturing ChAdOx1 vaccines in anticipation that clinical trials in the UK will succeed by September / October. SII will start production at its own risk to initiate production and sufficient doses will be available if clinical trials work, “said SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Our goal was the vaccine 18 months ago. It usually takes ten years to develop a vaccine, but global partnerships (between health agencies, academics, donors, industry, nations and philanthropy) have helped accelerate the development of vaccines against emerging public health threats. The Ebola vaccine lasted for five years, and the zika vaccine for less than two years. Global efforts to develop the Covid-19 vaccine in less than 18 months are unprecedented, and it would be an incredible achievement, ”Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, World Health Organization chief scientist, told HT by phone in Geneva.

