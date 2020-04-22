Six Feet Beneath: New Album Title Revealed

Loss of life metal veterans 6 Feet Underneath have set “Nightmares Of The Decomposed” as the title of their new album. The stick to-up to 2017’s “Torment” is thanks later on this 12 months through Metallic Blade Records.

6 Ft Under‘s forthcoming disc will be the band’s initially with previous CANNIBAL CORPSE and DEICIDE guitarist Jack Owen, who joined the band in 2017.

Back in 2018, 6 Feet Below issued a compilation album, titled “Unburied”, in electronic structure by way of Metal Blade Information. The disc was made by vocalist Chris Barnes, and mixed and mastered by Chaz Najjar at Badlands Recording in Denver, Colorado. The LP consisted of nine tracks recorded in the course of periods for the albums “Undead” (2012), “Unborn” (2013) and “Torment”.

In a 2017 interview with Steel Insider, Barnes spoke about the fact that he has been a Metallic Blade recording artist for a few decades. He stated: “1 of the causes that I am happy of it is since when I was receiving a experience to that report keep when I was a child, I did not have a guide — probably a couple journals here and there like Metal Forces or Kerrang!, but you failed to have much to go on. But if it was on Steel Blade Data, and if it was created by Brian Slagel, if I noticed his name on the file and it was a Metal Blade launch, that is what I purchased. I could’ve experienced, like, three other decisions, but if that a single was there and if I noticed that black on purple, person, I bought that. [If] Slagel or Invoice Metoyer mixed it, that was my tutorial. And seven a long time later, I’m in a band and I have a push package and I deliver it to Metal Blade Data, and the history label that I was a lover of that guided me via my metallic years, they conclude up signing me. It was like a aspiration come correct and me and Brian became close friends more than the several years, and he is a single of my best close friends.”

